Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

CLASS 1 - 1,100M (POLY)

Constant Justice * (V Duric) 38.2. Revolution * (CC Wong) 43.2. Pennywise * (T Krisna) 36.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M (POLY)

Implement * (Duric) 38.7. King Zoustar * 39.7. Clarton Palace * (I Azhar) 37.1. Hidden Promise (JP van der Merwe) 37.1. Life Is Gamble 35.2. Cracking Tottie 38.2. Storm Ryker (M Lerner) 39.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Good Faith gallop. Turf Princess 38. Diamond Beauty * 36.2. My Boss (Wong) 37.5. Pratt Street 39.2. Super Speed (WH Kok) 39.2. Wild Bee (J See) 40.1.

Monday: The Wind * (Z Zuriman) 35.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Absolvido * 39.5. Bushido * 37.7. Super Ray (Lerner) 37.5. Bear Witness * (I Amirul) 43.3. Oxbow Sun (K A'Isisuhairi) gallop. Legend Rocks 37.5.

CLASS 5 - 2,000M

Ace Harbour * (Krisna) 37.6. Blue Chip * 38.5. Larry (Amirul) 37.6. Tigress * (R Iskandar) 36.5. Lim's Honour (CS Chin) 45.6. Gold Kingdom * 38.2. Cai Poh Wang canter/41.6. Sun Dragon (T Rehaizat) gallop. Golden Explorer canter/38.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M

Kranji Gold * (Duric) 37.6. Xiong Fong 38.3. Smash 38.1. Larceny * (Amirul) 39.3. Dominic 44.2. Flash The Flag (Lerner) 37.1.

MAIDEN - 1,200M (POLY)

Hostwin Queen (Lerner) 34.7. Spokesman * (AB Riduan) 36. Lady Boss 37.1. Alwrich (Zuriman) 37.1. Queen Of Queens 42.6.

Monday: Analyst * (MM Firfdaus) 37.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M (POLY)

Mowgli * pace work,37.6. Life After U 34.8. More Than Oil (Wong) 40.9. Mr Alejandro * (J Azzopardi) 38.3. Pistachio 34.8. Tobruk * (D Moor) 37.6.