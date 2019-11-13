Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday
CLASS 3 - 1,100M
River Radiance gallop. Mokastar * (T Krisna) 39.5. Autumn Assault * 37.7. Toosbies * (V Duric) 36.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,800M
Dazzle Gold * (WH Kok) 37.7. Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) 36.3.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Surge * (J Powell) 40.1. Eastiger * (JP van der Merwe) 37.2. Hyde Park * (B Thompson) 39.4.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Luck Of Friendship (Merwe) 36.3. Romantic 45.5. Shoot Up High 37.2. Our Dynamite 42.4.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M
Elite Beast * (M Lerner) 40.1. Sun Spear * 39.1. Flying Yellow 41.5. Vesontio (Merwe) 40. Golden Explorer 41.1.
Pace work: Lucky Red.
CLASS 5 - 1,400M
Mr Rockwell * 37.3. Yulong Holy Flying (Amirul) 38.8. West North Hill (TH Koh) 38.9. Cai Poh Wang canter/41.1. Meteor Loui 42.3.
Monday: Mings Man * (N Zyrul) barrier/37.8. Bring Me Joy (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.8.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,000M
Asia Spirit 37.7. Flaunt (Wong) 44.1. Castle Queen 44. *orse King (I Saifudin) barrier/36.6.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,000M
Clarton Supreme canter/pace work. Invincible Man 36.6. Thoth Warrior (Koh) 35.2. *ostwin Queen 36.4.
Monday: Miss Michelle (Merwe) 39.2.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M
Tell Me 41.1. Communication (Zuriman) 36.2. Shepherd's Hymn (Beuzelin) 36.7. Tesoro Publico 39.8.
Monday: Buuraq (S Shafrizal) 36.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M
Huntsman (Powell) 37.4. Tiger Boss * (Beuzelin) 38.8. Apollo Rock (Thompson) 38.2. Clergyman (J Azzopardi) 38.2. Foremost * (M Zaki) 35.8. Valencia * (Duric) 39.8. Glenafton 41.1. Titanium Force 39.5.
