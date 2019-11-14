Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

Nov 14, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

All Of Everything (I Saifudin) 41.1.

RACE 2

Rise Of Empire  * (V Duric) 38.5. Fast And Fearless (B Thompson) 42.7. Fight My Way (A Collett) 38.6. Fountain Of Fame * (D Moor) 43.5. From The Navy (M Kellady) 38.5. River Ruby 36.6. Poroshiri 41.8.

RACE 3

Matsuribayashi (CC Wong) 40.1. Golazo 42.5. Sacred Sea 35.8.

RACE 4

Aliceinwonderland (JP van der Merwe) 37.3.

RACE 5

Carnelian 41.3. Sun Pittsburgh (M Lerner) 39.9. Dragonite (N Zyrul) 38.1.

RACE 7

Barbeque (Collett) 35.8. Keng Mak Mak (J See) 38.4. Bright Almighty (Moor) 40.1. Caorunn 37.7. Fire Dragon (CK Ng) 35.5. Flying Tourbillon 36.6. Romantic 40.5. Gentlemen Agreement (Kellady) 37.7.

Gentlemen Agreement one to watch
Racing

Gentlemen Agreement one to watch

Related Stories

Another Happy Valley race meeting cancelled for safety reasons

Lord O'Reilly on the improve

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

RACE 8

Invisible (L Beuzelin) 40.2. Pegasus Junior 38.4.

RACE 9

Dutrow (Kellady) 37.1. Ararat Lady 36.6. Supernova (Zyrul) 40.2.

RACE 10

Rule The World (Duric) 37.1. Sacred Accord (R Zawari) 35.5. Billy Mojo (Zyrul) 38.5. Lincoln County 40.5. Pax Animi 36.3. Win Mak Mak 36.1. Copacabana 39.2. Kimitonara (WH Kok) 41.2. My Horse 36.6. Lim's Pride canter/pace work.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING