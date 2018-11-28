Yesterday's Kranji Gallops By Horses Entered On Friday
KRANJI STAKES B - 1,000M:
Marine Treasure (J Powell) 45. Flak Jacket (Powell) 37.8 H. Kolombia canter/pace work. Pentagon canter/pace work.
MONDAY:
Guilty Pleasures (M Kellady) 37.7 H. Darc Bounty (I AMirul) 40.8 H. First Choice (R Iskandar) 36.4.
KRANJI STAKES C (1) - 1,200M:
Despacito (MRodd) 37.7. Enchanted Mister (O Placais) 36.7H. Terrific (M Ewe) 45.2. Yulong Green 35.3.
MONDAY:
Elusive Emperor (B Vorster) 36.8. Red Dawn (Kellady) 37.7 H. Siam Sapphire 37.8.
KRANJI STAKES C (2) - 1,200M:
Longhu (Kellady) 38.5. Star Emperor 39.1 H. Cambridge (Rodd) 39.1. Revolution (Placais) 40.6.
MONDAY:
Pennywise (Vorster) 36.4 H. Lim's Dashing 41.5. Quarter Back 36.8 H. Shoot Up High 38.8.
CLASS 4 - 1,100M:
Best Wishes canter/42.5. Decreto (I Saifudin) 42.2. Life Is Gamble 34.5 H. Thunderstruck (Kellady) 37.7 H.
Silent Arrow (B Woodworth) 37.3. Obstacles Free 36.4. Golden Mile canter/36.4. Roan Ranger canter/39.4. Rocket Fighter 38.7 H.
MONDAY:
Drone 38.2 H. Saint Lincoln 37.8. Raptor 38.4.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M:
King Cobra 39.9. Antares (P Dellorto) 38.2. Evil Roadster (Woodworth) pace work. Qingdao 45.5. Tavito canter/42.2. Man Of Words (E Aslam) 41.6. JK Formidable 41.1
MONDAY:
Standout (Placais) 36.6.
CLASS 5 - 1,800M:
Danger Zone (Placais) 36.7. Gannet (T Rehaizat) canter/37.5 H. Ma You Cai (M Lerner) canter/pace work. Walters Bay 38.7
MONDAY:
Dream Big 38.3. Powerful As Wind 36.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M:
Dominy 40.8. Dragonite 37.9. Star King 42.9. Miracle Wei Wei (Placais) 38.6.
Sun Empire (Dellorto) canter/36.8.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M:
Boy Next Door canter/44.4. Street Party (Rodd) 38.4. Mr Coppola (Iskandar) 36.6 H. Super Win (Placais) 40.5. Flaunt (G Boss) 39.1 H. Caribbean Lady 35.3.
MONDAY:
Lincoln Moonlight (Kellady) 37.8.
Duxton 38.1 H. Street Party pace work. Lim's Mystery 40.9.
