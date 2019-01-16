Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses running on Friday

Jan 16, 2019 12:00 am

CLASS 1 - 1,200M:

Super Winner 36.1. Maximus H (T See) 45.4. Faaltless H (J Powell) 37.2. Forever Young (I Azhar) 37.5. Super Fortune 36.8. Affleck (B Vorster) 36.8. Be Bee H (M Kellady) 37.2.

MONDAY: Viviano H (T See) 34.5. Kingsman (R Zawari) 34.5. Nepean H (Kellady) 37.2.

CLASS 3 - 1,000M:

Good News H 44.9. Kratos pace work. King Of War H 38.3. Dash (CS Chin) 43.5.

MONDAY: Elite Power (N Juglall) 37.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M:

Song Of Spring 36.7. Miss Michelle (TH Koh) 37.4. Come And Take All (Z Zuriman) 35.4.

MONDAY: Born To Be King 37.3. Gold Strike 37.7. Mach H 37.4. One Kinabalu 38.4. Kranji Gold 37.5. Heartlight H (Zawari) 37.4.

Nationality clocked a speedy 35.8sec for the 600m at yesterday's Kranji trackwork.
Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses running on Sunday

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M:

Cambridge H 37.4. Super Talent (B Woodworth) 41.8. Yulong Dream 36.7.

Eastiger (R Iskandar) 42.7. Smart Warrior 36.7. Our Showcase 41.8.

MONDAY: Copacabana H 39.2. Lim's Reform (See) 34.5. Quantum 41.4. No Fun No Gain H (D Moor) 37.1. Yulong Dream pace work. Storm Trooper (Juglall) 37.8. El Chapo H 37.7.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200M:

Brilliant One H (B Thompson) 37.7. Paperback Trooper (See) pace work.

Alwrich canter/38.1. Rafale (Koh) pace work.

MONDAY: Gain Eclipse 38.2. Sacred Tonic H (Woodworth) 34.5. Alamosa Express (Juglall) 38.9.

KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,200M:

Heart Of Courage (Woodworth) 37.8. Mr O'Reilly (Powell) 38.1. Million Round H (I Saifudin) 37.2.

MONDAY: Everybody Happy H 40.5.

OPEN MAIDEN (1) - 1,400M:

Calvados (Zawari) canter/44.3. Glamorous (See) gallop. Phan Nee Star (WS Chan) 42.2. Gros Piton 39.3. Gangnam Classic 41.6. Gold Company (M Rodd) canter/39.2. Excellent Moon (M Lerner) 37.5.

MONDAY: Blue Chip (Thompson) 37.5. Rock Me Easy 38.5.

OPEN MAIDEN (2) ­- 1,400M:

Sacred Don (Woodworth) 41.6. D'Great Command (M Ewe) 38.9. River Superstar (Juglall) 35.4. Workaholic (M Zaki) 37.1.

Best Bay H 40.4. Over De Top 40.2. Tigress 37.2.

MONDAY: My Friends (Zuriman) 35.7. Mai Darko H 40.5. Military Chairman (Thompson) 35.4.

