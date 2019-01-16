Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses running on Sunday
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600M:
Darshini 36.8. Solo Sun H (N Juglall) 37.3. Panache (R Iskandar) 36.8. Reach For The Sun 37.3. Mettlesome 37.8.
CLASS 3 - 1,200M:
Nimble H (M Rodd) 39. Nationality H (B Thompson) 35.8. Scorpio H 36.1. First Choice (D Moor) 39.9. Battle Of Troy H 37.3. Circuit Mission (Rodd) 36.8. Gold Reward canter/38.7. Shoot Up High 38.2.
MONDAY: Safeer pace work.
CLASS 3 - 1,000M:
Mighty Conqueror (T See) 40.1. Invincible Ryker pace work. Ottawa (Thompson) 38.3. Country Boss H 40.2.
MONDAY: Pole Paradise (Juglall) 37.8.Lim's Dashing 40.4. Man Of Mystery H (B Woodworth) 34.4.
CLASS 4 - 1,800M:
Wonderful Paint H (S Noh) canter/38.1. Sun Dragon 36.7. Heng Kingdom (Thompson) barrier/36.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,000M:
Stock Broker H 36.1. Sun Princeps 36.2. Thomas De Lago H 36.2. Autumn Century 39.8. My Gold 37.6. Really Capable H 39.6.
She's The One (I Saifudin) pace work. Military Might (Thompson) 41.6.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,600M:
Centurion H (CC Wong) canter/40.4. Zulu Warrior H (I Amirul) 38.7. Happy Saga 41.3. King Warrior (G Boss) 35.7. Sorbeta (T See) 36.8.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,000M:
Eddie Gray H 36.1. Fragrance Empire (M Ewe) 43.5. High Limit pace work. Qilin Top Form (S John) 36.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M:
Dragonite gallop. Pacific Mystical 37.3.
Land Below D Wind (Ewe) 39.8. Pacific Secret 40.2. Hippo Ventura (E Aslam) 38.6. Simpang H (Wong) 40.2.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M:
Acrobat H (B Vorster) 38.2. Spirit Of D'Wind 38.7. Super Win 35.4. Clarton Palace 43.3. Duxton (T See) 39.2. Scooby Dooby Doo 43.4. Agni pace work. Bangkok Girl (D Moor) 37.7.
