Yesterday’s Kranji gallops for Saturday

KRANJI STAKES A - 1,400M

Grand Koonta * (V Duric) 36.5. Fame Star 40.1. Kharisma * (Duric) 39.1. Nepean (M Kellady) 44.6. Nowyousee (S John) canter/34.8. Preditor (Kellady) 39.8. Savvy Command * (Duric) canter/43.4. Hard Too Think (D Beasley) 45.1. Time Lord (R Shafiq) canter/40.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Shepherd's Hymn * 42, 40. Russian Twist * 39. Rambo * 45.4. Clergyman * (M Lerner) 41. Grandpa Mick Mac * (PH Seow) 37.3. Tiger Leap (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.1. Solo Sun 34.

MONDAY: Clarton Treasure (S Shafrizal) canter/37.7.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Sacred Judgement (Duric) canter/45.7. Royal Return * (O Chavez) barrier/36.4. Mandrake 42.1.Born To Win * 39.7. Royalty * (TH Koh) 39.5. Sun Palace 35.

MONDAY: Kimitonara (WH Kok) 38.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Ironchamp * (Kok) 36.7. King's Command * (Kellady) 36.9. Stenmark * (K Hakim) 37.1. Gentlemen Agreement * 41.3. Asgard Massif 40.8. Lucky Imperator 34. Winning Hobby * pace work. Chalaza (Kok) 39.3.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Sing Our Song * 37.7. Our Pinnacle * (Duric) 37.8. Reignite * (Shafiq) canter/41.1. Big Fortune 38.3. King Zoustar (N Zyrul) 44.9. Sun Trek * 34.3. Wild Bee * (L Beuzelin) 37.2. Maceo 36.9.

MONDAY: Season (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.7.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Longhu (M Zaki) 37.4. Special Ops * (Beasley) 41.3. Hamama * (Duric) canter/44.6. Heavenly Dancer * (Lerner) 40.8. Absolvido (Kok) barrier/36.1. Country Boss canter/38.9. Ninesixthreethree 35.6.

CLASS 5 - 2,000M

Diamond Mine * (WH Kok) 38.4. Alexander * 39.6. Laksana (Beasley) 40.1. Sayonara * (A'Isisuhairi) 36.7. Footstepsonthecar (Shafrizal) barrier/36.4. Scooter * 34.6.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Galaxy Star (Zaki) 36.9. Superlative 41.5. Mighty Vain * 37.1. Billy Elliot * (Lerner) 40.1. Lord Of Cloud (Koh) 43.8. Awesome Conqueror (T Rehaizat) 37.7. Amore Amore (Rehaizat) barrier/36.2. Leggenda * 40.7. Runminderbinderrun 37.1.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Easylights (Ewe) 40.7. Broadway Success barrier/35. Fight To Victory (Koh) pace work. Runfinnrun pace work. Mings Man * (Zyrul) 35.7. Clarton Supreme (Shafrizal) barrier/35.9. Gallant Black 38.3.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Mr Showman * (Kellady) 37.4. St Alwyn * (Lerner) 40.3. Superten canter/37.7. Yes One Ball (T Krisna) 38.1. First Chief (John) 38. Good Catch (Koh) 37.1. Household Dynasty pace work. No Question Asked 37.7. The Archer (M Ewe) 39.7. Super Talent (John) 39.7.

MONDAY: Malibu Beach (T Krisna) 37.3.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Extra Win 45.6. Winning Legend (John) 36.4. Helushka (Zaki) 43.3. Super Speed (Koh) 39. Allegro 45.9. Atlantean * (Beuzelin) 36.1. New Garden * (Rehaizat) 37. Kings Shield canter/37.7.

MAIDEN - 1,200M

King Arthur * (Shafiq) canter/38.5. Lim's Dreamwalker pace work. Against Gravity 36.1. One Way Ticket * (I Saifudin) 37.7. Superior Coat (Zaki) 35.6. Raging Brave * 38.1. Beauty Spirit barrier/36.7. Donlikeyou pace work. Burgundy Lad 35.5. Silver Sword (Rehaizat) 37.8. Summer Glitter (A'Isisuhairi) 38.5.