Yesterday’s Kranji gallops for Saturday

Oct 13, 2021 06:00 am

GROUP 1 QUEEN ELIZABETH II CUP - 1,800M

Minister (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.5. Katak 40.8.

Hard Too Think ★ (M Lerner) 37.5.

MONDAY: Top Knight ★ (L Beuzelin) 38.7

Mr Malek ★ (CC Wong) 37.3. Big Hearted ★ 38.7. Ocean Crossing 38.5. So Hi Class 37.2. Prosperous Return (S Shafrizal) 38.7.

NOVICE - 1,400M

Royal Return ★ (O Chavez) barrier/40.3.

Hero ★ 42. Amazing Breeze galloped. Bruce Alnaughty (Shafiq) canter/40.7. Dimesso ★ canter/42.7. Sweet Tapit

Minister set for battle
Minister set for battle

(PH Seow) canter/38.6. Super Generous (TH Koh) 38.4. Red Dragon ★ (S John) 40.7.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,800M

Vittoria Perfetta ★ (I Saifudin) 37.4.

Sun Power 35.5. Real Efecto ★(D Beasley) canter/42.7. Shepherd's Hymn 44, 45.

MONDAY: Elite Incredible ★ (Shafrizal) 37.7. Trumpy ★ (Shafrizal) 35.2.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Moongate Star ★ (Saifudin) 37.2.

Siam Warrior ★ (Lerner) 41.8. Sacred Gift

(R Shafiq) canter/42.2. Leatherhead

(T Krisna) barrier/35.4. Cheval Rapide 42.1. Universal Empire (TH Koh) 42. Tuesday ★ (L Beuzelin) 35.8.

MONDAY: Safeer 38.7. Ablest Ascend ★ 42,36. Water Rocket ★ (Krisna) 37.8

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Lim's Passion (Beasley) galloped.

Mystery Power ★ (Shafiq) canter/37.3. Absolvido (WH Kok) 38.9. Wecando 40.7. The Wild Bunch (Koh) 44.8. Whistle Grand (N Zyrul) 37.1. Thunder ★ 41.1.

Asgard Massif 42.4. Fortune Star 38.5. Super Smart (John) 38.6. Sabah Star H (Chavez) 38.7. Born To Win 43.5.

Lucky Imperator 37.3.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Big Fortune 38.1. Charger ★ 38.1. Gentlemen Agreement ★ 40.3. Whiz Fizz (CC Wong) 40.8. Crown Dancing 39.1. Kimitonara (Kok) 43. Chalaza (Kok) 43.9.

MONDAY: The August (Chavez) 36.6.

Everest ★ (Beasley) 37.7. Global Kid (Beuzelin) 37.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Implement (Kok) barrier/40.3.

Buuraq (Chavez) 35.5. Strong N Smart ★ (Beasley) 39.2. Asaad ★ (Shafrizal) 37.3. Adipson 39.8. Sun Palace (Wong) 34.8. Royalty ★ (Koh) 38.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Sun Ace ★ 35.9. Lucky Jinning canter/43.2. Auspicious Day 39.2. Zoffspeed (Krisna) 39.9. Helushka ★ (M Zaki) 39.6. Runminderbinderrun (Beasley) 37.5. Flying Yellow ★ 38.4. High Voltage ★ (Koh) 36.7. Lim's Rhythm (John) 38.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Modern Express 36.7. Hero In The Wind

Sir Elton 42.1. Joyful Aspiration ★ 38.5.

Red Riding Wood ★ 35.6. Kings Shield 38.8. Marcus Antonius ★ (Hakim) canter/43.3. Accumulation ★ (Shafiq) 38.2. Mings Man ★ (Zyrul) 38.9. Roman Classic (M Ewe) canter/39.9. Silver Joy (Zyrul) 38.9. Winning Power 40.5.

