Yesterday's Kranji gallops by Saturday's runners

RAFFLES CUP - 1,600M

Countofmontecristo * (L Beuzelin) 36. Mr Clint (R Iskandar) 38.2. Aramaayo * (M Kellady) 38.3. Gold Strike 38.7. Minister * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.9. Loyalty Man * (JP van der Merwe) 36.7. Exceed Natural 35.6. Safeer (B Woodworth) barrier/35.9. Trumpy 39.5. Makanani (M Lerner) canter/45.8.

Monday: Top Knight 36.3. King Louis (S Noh) 35.6.

CLASS 2 - 1,200M

Muraahib * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.9. Star Of Jupiter (Kellady) 39.7. Aramani * (Kellady) 37.9. Augustano (Iskandar) 35.7. Circuit Mission * (Beuzelin) 35.8. Darc Bounty 39.3. Siam Warrior * 43.2. Coming Through * 35.6. Beau Geste * (R Zawari) 36. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.7. Red Rover 36.4.

Monday: Pennywise (T Krisna) 35.6. Sincerely (Beuzelin) 37.2.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Blue Swede (J Powell) 38.1. Ocean Crossing * (Iskandar) 37.1. Sacred Croix * 35.8. Elite Incredible * (V Duric) 39.6. Pax Animi * (Duric) 39.6. Destroyer Eclipse (I Saifudin) 39.5. Mat Smart 39.5. Super Dynasty (J See) 37.1. Time Lord 37.3. Inherit * (Zawari) 36.7. King's Speech (WW Cheah) 38.4. Wind Trail (Lerner) 45.4.

Monday: On Line (S Shafrizal) 37.8. Vittoria Perfetta (Shafrizal) 37.2.