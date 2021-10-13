Yesterday’s Kranji gallops by Saturday’s runners
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
Fast And Fearless 43.7. Inherit ★
(K Hakim) canter/41.8. Miracle ★ 38.3. Northern Sun ★ (Wong) 36. Lord Of Cloud (Koh) 36.9. Diamond Ring canter/39. Awesome Conqueror (T Rehaizat) 44.1.
Per Incrown ★ (Chavez) 35.4.
MONDAY: Malibu Beach ★ (Krisna) 39.2.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
My Everest ★ (Chavez) 36.2.
Intrepid ★ 41.3. Fight To Victory (Koh) 41.1.
My Miracle 37.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,000M
Yes One Ball (Krisna) 40.2.
Our Secret Weapon ★ (Shafiq) canter/37.4. Pindus 39.4. Asia Spirit (Rehaizat) 35.5. Thomas De Lago 36. Tesoro Pirata ★ 40.6.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now