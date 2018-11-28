Yesterday's Kranji Gallops By Sunday's Horses
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600M:
Crown Gift H (B Woodworth) 34.9. Yaya Papaya canter/38.7.
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,200M:
Mr Luck H 35.5. Made In Russia (C Grylls) barrier/35.4. Nimble H 42. Xiong Fong 35.2. Lim's Mighty 44.2.
MONDAY: Safeer H 36.8. Yabadabadoo H 37.8.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,700M:
Justice Lass 37.3. Heng Kingdom 39.5. Spirit Seven 38.8.
CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200M:
Southern Dragon 41.6. Reach For The Sun (Woodworth) canter/36.8. Wecando H (V Duric) 39.6.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:
Northern Sun (T Rehaizat) 35.5. Lim's Force (WH Kok) 37.1. One Kinabalu (I Amirul) 37.8.
Wild Bee H 36.7. Lucky Master H 35.1.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,600M:
Hooga Net H (Z Zuriman) canter/38.4.
Pacific Ocean 42.1. Brilliant One 39.8.
Anghiari (Woodworth) 43.1. Dreamer Legend 43.6. Pioneer Step H (Woodworth) 44.2. Alwrich 37.3. Muscle Beach (P Dellorto) canter/37.5. Mr Rockwell (Grylls) 35.9. Southern Glory (TH Koh) 38.8.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,000M:
Supersonicsurprise H 37.3. Invincible Man 38.1. Phan Nee Star (WS Chan) barrier/36.3. Phidias (Rehaizat) canter/37.
MONDAY: Hero Star (CS Chin) 44.3.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M:
Ordos Legend H 37.7. Phuket (R Iskandar) 36.7. Elite Tripleeight H (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.6.
Qilin Top Form canter/38.8. Tiger Force 37.7.
Wonder Success 37.5. Over De Top 39.7.
MONDAY: Military Chairman 38.1.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:
Speed Up 39.7. Diamond King H 43.3. My Dreamliner (Woodworth) pace work.
On The Razz 38.8. Scooby Dooby Doo 39.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,000M:
Amiability H 39.3. Thoth Warrior H (Chan) 39.9. Cool Cat (Koh) 39.3.
MONDAY: Bring Me Joy H 40.2.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M:
Million Round (I Saifudin) canter/37.1. Ultimate Killer H 38.7. Simpang canter/44.4. Queen Of Queens 38.1.
