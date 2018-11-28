Racing

Yesterday's Kranji Gallops By Sunday's Horses

Nov 28, 2018 12:00 am

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600M:

Crown Gift H (B Woodworth) 34.9. Yaya Papaya canter/38.7.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,200M:

Mr Luck H 35.5. Made In Russia (C Grylls) barrier/35.4. Nimble H 42. Xiong Fong 35.2. Lim's Mighty 44.2.

MONDAY: Safeer H 36.8. Yabadabadoo H 37.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,700M:

Justice Lass 37.3. Heng Kingdom 39.5. Spirit Seven 38.8.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200M:

Southern Dragon 41.6. Reach For The Sun (Woodworth) canter/36.8. Wecando H (V Duric) 39.6.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

Northern Sun (T Rehaizat) 35.5. Lim's Force (WH Kok) 37.1. One Kinabalu (I Amirul) 37.8.

Wecando scoring by two lengths at his second Kranji start on April 13.
Racing

Wecando fresh from spell

Wild Bee H 36.7. Lucky Master H 35.1.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,600M:

Hooga Net H (Z Zuriman) canter/38.4.

Pacific Ocean 42.1. Brilliant One 39.8.

Anghiari (Woodworth) 43.1. Dreamer Legend 43.6. Pioneer Step H (Woodworth) 44.2. Alwrich 37.3. Muscle Beach (P Dellorto) canter/37.5. Mr Rockwell (Grylls) 35.9. Southern Glory (TH Koh) 38.8.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,000M:

Supersonicsurprise H 37.3. Invincible Man 38.1. Phan Nee Star (WS Chan) barrier/36.3. Phidias (Rehaizat) canter/37.

MONDAY: Hero Star (CS Chin) 44.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Ordos Legend H 37.7. Phuket (R Iskandar) 36.7. Elite Tripleeight H (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.6.

Qilin Top Form canter/38.8. Tiger Force 37.7.

Wonder Success 37.5. Over De Top 39.7.

MONDAY: Military Chairman 38.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:

Speed Up 39.7. Diamond King H 43.3. My Dreamliner (Woodworth) pace work.

On The Razz 38.8. Scooby Dooby Doo 39.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M:

Amiability H 39.3. Thoth Warrior H (Chan) 39.9. Cool Cat (Koh) 39.3.

MONDAY: Bring Me Joy H 40.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Million Round (I Saifudin) canter/37.1. Ultimate Killer H 38.7. Simpang canter/44.4. Queen Of Queens 38.1.

