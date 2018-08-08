Yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
JUMBO JET TROPHY - 1,400m:
Bahana (Amirul) 39.2. Majestic Moments H (Juglall) 41.8. Poseidon (Saifudin) 39.4. Mr Spielberg (Iskandar) 38.4.
KRANJI STAKES A - 1,800m:
Blue Danube (A Munro) canter/37.6.
Monday: Song To The Moon 39.3.
CLASS 2 - 1,200m:
Darc Bounty H (Amirul) 39.4.
CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200m:
O'Reilly Bay H 39.6. Our Pinnacle (Moor) 39.3.Yulong Xiong Ba (Woodworth) barrier/36. Farees (Ewe) 42.7. Rum N Raisins (Azhar) 43.2. Beautiful Day (Munro) 37.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,600m:
Kokoni H (Amirul) 36.5. Millennium's Rule H (Moor) 40. Vesontio 37.7. Majestic 39.4.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200m:
Kevin Eleven 39.9. Leonardo 41.6.Perfect Commando (Koh) 38.5. Trigger Man 41.9. Phidias H (Woodworth) 35.8. Invincible Man 38.7.
KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,800m:
Kate's Keeper H (Amirul) 40.1. Alwrich (Zuriman) 37.1. Gannet (Munro) canter/37.9. Brilliant One (Moor) 38.8.
KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,800m:
Rich Beauty (Amirul) 39.5. Pioneer Step (Salim) 39.3. Dream Big H 39.1. Larry (Moor) 36.7. Grand Paris (Munro) canter/43.4.
CLASS 5 - 1,000m:
Bring Me Joy H 35.4. Dayuan H (Saifudin) 36.7. Mastermind (Woodworth) 36.6.
Crown Delight 36.7. Bohemian (M Zaki) 37.6.
MAIDEN - 1,200m:
Spokesman (R Zawari) barrier/36.7. Elena Of Avalor H 38.5. Iron Fist H 36.1. Plucky Lad pace work. King Of Glory 38.3.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now