Yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Jan 30, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,200M:

Wijaya * 35.9. Siam Sapphire * 38.1. Revolution * (V Duric) 38.2. Kolombia * canter/36.1.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M:

Whose Else's * 35.8. Xiong Fong 34.6.

Silent Partner * pace work/43. Larceny 40.6.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M:

Revolution is in tip-top shape and bears watching on Sunday.
Tan has Revolution humming along

Raheeb * 37.1. David's Star pace work. One Force canter/40.6.

Crouching Sun * (B Thompson) 37.2. Hyde Park 37.3.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,600M:

Bangkok Boy * (R Iskandar) 35.6. Happy Saga 36.7. Sorbeta (D Moor) 37.2.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200M:

Smart Warrior 37.5. Eastiger * (Duric) 38.5. Purple Rain canter/37.7. Peer Gynt 38.2.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200M:

Turf Beauty 44.2. JK Formidable 37.8. Invincible Man 36.3.

OPEN MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M:

JK Flash 39.7. Richie Rich 41.6. Scooter 35.6.

Golden Explorer 37. Thousand Thousand canter/35.9.

OPEN MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M:

Mai Darko * 39.6. Lucky Enough (Moor) 38.9. Best Bay 37. Ocean Crossing (Moor) barrier/36.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Alwrich canter/38.8. Blue Chip 37.2. Moon Charm 35.9.

MONDAY: My Money canter/37.7.

