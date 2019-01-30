Yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,200M:
Wijaya * 35.9. Siam Sapphire * 38.1. Revolution * (V Duric) 38.2. Kolombia * canter/36.1.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M:
Whose Else's * 35.8. Xiong Fong 34.6.
Silent Partner * pace work/43. Larceny 40.6.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M:
Raheeb * 37.1. David's Star pace work. One Force canter/40.6.
Crouching Sun * (B Thompson) 37.2. Hyde Park 37.3.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,600M:
Bangkok Boy * (R Iskandar) 35.6. Happy Saga 36.7. Sorbeta (D Moor) 37.2.
KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200M:
Smart Warrior 37.5. Eastiger * (Duric) 38.5. Purple Rain canter/37.7. Peer Gynt 38.2.
KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200M:
Turf Beauty 44.2. JK Formidable 37.8. Invincible Man 36.3.
OPEN MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M:
JK Flash 39.7. Richie Rich 41.6. Scooter 35.6.
Golden Explorer 37. Thousand Thousand canter/35.9.
OPEN MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M:
Mai Darko * 39.6. Lucky Enough (Moor) 38.9. Best Bay 37. Ocean Crossing (Moor) barrier/36.6.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M:
Alwrich canter/38.8. Blue Chip 37.2. Moon Charm 35.9.
MONDAY: My Money canter/37.7.
