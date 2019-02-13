Yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Racing

Feb 13, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 1 - 1,200m:

Super Winner 35.2. Super Fortune (B Woodworth) 40.3. Zac Kasa (M Rodd) barrier/34.7. Poseidon (I Saifudin) 38.2. Raise No Doubt (K A'Isisuhairi) barrier/36.4. Silkino 35.2.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,100m:

Pole Paradise 38.2. Calculation * 36.1. Gingerella * 37.5.

Monday: Elusive Emperor (J Merve) pace work.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,100m:

Gingerella (No.7), winning her Singapore debut beating Fame Star on Jan 13. She turned on the charm to run the 600m during trackwork at Kranji yesterday in 37.5sec.
Solid work by debut winners

Revolution * (V Duric) 39.2. Yabadabadoo * 38.8. Imperium * pace work/40.2. Lim's Dashing 40.1. Oxbow Sun (T Rehaizat) gallop.

NOVICE - 1,200m:

El Chapo * 38.1. Siam MP * 38.8. Winning Hobby * 38.8. I'm The Man (G Boss) 37.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m:

Sun Hoplites (Duric) 36.7. Yaya Papaya * 37.3. Za'Eem * 37.1. Theagenesofthasos * 36.8. Verizon (S Noh) canter/37.2. Silver Sky (D Moor) 38.4. Alamak * 38.1.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,600m:

Horse King (Duric) 41.4. Khudawand pace work/41.4. Hooga Net * 37.3. Lim's Pershing * (T See) 38.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m:

Full Luck (A'Isisuhairi) 35.8. Muscle Beach (Rehaizat) 36.9. Mighty Phoenix (TH Koh) 38.2. Miracle Wei Wei 37.1. Kubera's Chief 36.1. Relic Warrior 37. Bring Me Joy (Z Zuriman) gallop. Parker (N Zyrul) barrier/35.6.

MAIDEN - 1,200m:

Ganassi pace work. Elena Of Avalor * 37.4. Evil Wesley (Woodworth) barrier/36. Macho Man 38.1. My Miracle 35.2. Call It (A'Isisuhairi) 38.8. Over De Top 35.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m:

Runminderbinderrun * (Duric) 36.3. Bell Air 35.8. Ocean Crossing (B Thompson) 37.9. Scooby Dooby Doo 39.3. Magnum Force * 36.8. Meteor Loui barrier/37.9.

