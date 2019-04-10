Yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
NOVICE - 1,200m:
Implement H (D Moor) 37.7. Raheeb H 37.
Everybody Happy 43.8. So Called 44.4.
Monday: Toosbies H (N Juglall) 36.3.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m:
Reach For The Sun 36.4. Smart Lad 36.7.
Yulong Honor (Z Zuriman) 35.8. Blitz Power 38.4.
Monday: Zulu Warrior pace work.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m:
Life Is Gamble 35.2. Silent Force H (R Iskandar) 36.3.
Monday: Yabadabadoo H 36.4. Copacabana 37.8. Taro San H 38.6.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000m:
Why Not (B Woodworth) 36.5. Natural Impulse (I Saifudin) 35.5. Basilisk 40.4. Mark Eclipse pace work.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000m:
Sun Princeps (Juglall) 36.4. Boy Next Door (CC Wong) 37.5. Xiong Fong 37.5. Silver Sky (Saifudin) 39.9. Golden Spark 41.6. Miss Michelle 38.7.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m:
Super Emperor 35.6. Diamond King H (Juglall) 38. Auspicious Ace 39.9. My Genesis 39.5. Heavenly Hand H (CK Ng) 37.5. Lim's Mystery 43.3. Golden Coin (S John) 39.8.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200m:
Full Luck 39.6. Spur Me On (A Syahir) canter/41.8. Sugartime Jazz 39.9. Magic Paint H (Zuriman) 37.3. Miracle Wei Wei 40.4. Parker (N Zyrul) barrier/35.4. Cavatina 38.5. Always There 35.9. Hippo Ventura 41.7.
Monday: Invincible Man H 36.8.
MAIDEN - 1,100m:
Flying Yellow 36.3. White Truffle 39.1.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000m:
Super Win 35.9. Elcarim Win (Woodworth) 36.9. Prime Time H 37.1.
