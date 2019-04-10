Yesterday's Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

NOVICE - 1,200m:

Implement H (D Moor) 37.7. Raheeb H 37.

Everybody Happy 43.8. So Called 44.4.

Monday: Toosbies H (N Juglall) 36.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m:

Reach For The Sun 36.4. Smart Lad 36.7.

Yulong Honor (Z Zuriman) 35.8. Blitz Power 38.4.

Monday: Zulu Warrior pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Life Is Gamble 35.2. Silent Force H (R Iskandar) 36.3.

Monday: Yabadabadoo H 36.4. Copacabana 37.8. Taro San H 38.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000m:

Why Not (B Woodworth) 36.5. Natural Impulse (I Saifudin) 35.5. Basilisk 40.4. Mark Eclipse pace work.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000m:

Sun Princeps (Juglall) 36.4. Boy Next Door (CC Wong) 37.5. Xiong Fong 37.5. Silver Sky (Saifudin) 39.9. Golden Spark 41.6. Miss Michelle 38.7.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m:

Super Emperor 35.6. Diamond King H (Juglall) 38. Auspicious Ace 39.9. My Genesis 39.5. Heavenly Hand H (CK Ng) 37.5. Lim's Mystery 43.3. Golden Coin (S John) 39.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200m:

Full Luck 39.6. Spur Me On (A Syahir) canter/41.8. Sugartime Jazz 39.9. Magic Paint H (Zuriman) 37.3. Miracle Wei Wei 40.4. Parker (N Zyrul) barrier/35.4. Cavatina 38.5. Always There 35.9. Hippo Ventura 41.7.

Monday: Invincible Man H 36.8.

MAIDEN - 1,100m:

Flying Yellow 36.3. White Truffle 39.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000m:

Super Win 35.9. Elcarim Win (Woodworth) 36.9. Prime Time H 37.1.