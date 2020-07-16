Yesterday’s Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR JULY 26 KRANJI MEETING
CLASS 2 - 1,100M
Tuesday: Pennywise 35.6. Lim's Dream * 41.5. My Dreamliner * barrier/35.7. Excelling * 36.1. Sacred Rebel 35.8. Darc Bounty * 38.5. Muraahib barrier/35.3.
Monday: Gingerella 45.1. Blue Swede 43.7. Aramaayo 44.2.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M
Absovildo * (WH Kok) barrier/38.3.
Tuesday: Lim's Magic pace work. Filibuster barrier/36.4. Watch Out Boss 41.6. Elite Conquest canter/40.6. Churchill * canter/38.
Monday: Chocante 44.9. Absolvido 40.5.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M
Dinghu Mountain (K A'Isisuhairi) barrier/38.4.
Tuesday: The Big Easy barrier/36.2. So You Too barrier/36.3. Time Lord barrier/36.3. Lim's Zoom 42.8. Blitzing 39.3. Siam Vipasiri barrier/35.7. Kiss Your Song 44.2. Pindus 37.4.
Monday: Kiss Your Song 44.2.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Romantic * barrier/36.5. Gold Faith (Kok) 36.9.
Tuesday: Water Rocket * 38.8. Ironclad barrier/35.4. Captain Singapore 38.5. Sun General 38.1.
Monday: Mcgregor 45.4. Governor Of Punjab 43.7.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Born To Win * 37.7.
Tuesday: Baffert barrier/35.6. Boy Next Door barrier/35.9. Sweet Angeline * 35.6. Star Empire pace work. Terrific 38.7. Quantum barrier/36.1. Delaware 38.5. Just Landed 39.4. Coming Fast * barrier/36.2. Triple Bowl 36.5.
Monday: Rule The World 44.9. Knight Love * 40.9.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M
Asaad pace work.
Tuesday: Super Invincible 38.7. Golden Dash 36.4. Lord O'Reilly barrier/35.9.
Monday: Always Innocent 44.5.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M
Diamonds pace work.
Tuesday: Calculation 39.2. Lim's Force pace work. King Zoustar 38.7.
Monday: Stunning Cat 44.8. Vulcan 43.9.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
Sun Pittsburgh 38.
Tuesday: Absolute Miracle barrier/37.1. Boom Shakalaka * barrier/36. Elite Beast * barrier/36.4. Mr Rockwell barrier/36. Fiddlestick barrier/36.3.
Monday: Diamond Mine 40.4.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
Red Riding Wood (CK Ng) 46.5. Big Regards barrier/40. Smooth Operator 42.2. Poroshiri (M Lerner) 37.2.
Tuesday: Optimum Star 38.8. Lucky Tiger barrier/37.1. Kranji Gold 37.5. Nate's Honour barrier/37.5. Success Street 38.5.
CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M
Smiling Proud (S Noh) barrier/37.5. Super Speed * (A'Isisuhairi) barrier/38.3. Angel Halo 38. Pennsylvania canter/39.2. Speedy Rose 38.
Tuesday: Household Dynasty barrier/37.5. Turf Beauty barrier/36. Bring Me Joy barrier/36.3. Excellent Moon 36.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,100M
Decreto (I Saifudin) 37.1.
Tuesday: Miss Michelle barrier/37.5. Supersonicsurprise 36.7. Whistle Grand 35.8. Winning Legend barrier/36.6. One World barrier/36.2. Spirit Of D'Wind barrier/37.5. Ferocious barrier/36.2. Thoth Warrior 37.2.
Monday: From The Navy 44.5.
MAIDEN - 1,200M
Coloniel Star (J See) 39.5. Lim's Leader (Kok) barrier/38.4.
Tuesday: Showbound barrier/35.6. Gold Prize 38.9. Winning Power 36.1. Nova Factor barrier/37.1. Anpanman barrier/37.2.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M
Enforce 42.6.
Tuesday: Brutus * barrier/35.6. Achieved More barrier/36.5. Smoke And Mirrors * 39.2. Superior Coat barrier/36.4. Boom Almighty barrier/36.5. Beauty Seven Seven barrier/37.3. Heartening Flyer barrier/35.4. Donlikeyou pace work. Supreme Happiness barrier/37.9.
Monday: Aramaya 44.3.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M
Lucky Jincheng (Saifudin) 39.3.
Tuesday: Eunos Ave Three barrier/37.9.
Monday: Loving Babe 45.9. Gold Spirit 41.5. Marine Vanguard 42.1.
