Yesterday’s Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Middle Kingdom (T See) 38.6.
RACE 2: Eight Ball * (M Kellady) 37.1. Fighting Hero (J Powell) pace work. Power Of Ifreeth 45, 45. Whiz Fizz (JP van der Merwe) 39.1. Circuit Breaker (M Lerner) 39.4.
RACE 3: Lim's Mighty (T See) pace work. Mr Hooper 39.1. Street Cry Success * 39.4. The Wild Bunch (N Zyrul) 44.2. Galaxy Star * (M Zaki) 37.1.
RACE 4: Show Royale (Zyrul) 39.3. Great Hero (J See) 39.3.
RACE 5: Well Deserved (M Nizar) 40.4. Phaxe * (T Krisna) 39.8.
RACE 7: Hosayliao * (J See) 37.5. Speedy Rose 39.8.
RACE 8: City Hall * (J Powell) 39.8.
RACE 9: Excelling 38.3. Star Of Jupiter * (Kellady) 37.8. You Rokk (Kellady) 39.8.
RACE 10: Bright Almighty 39.8. Diamond Beauty (Zyrul) 38.5. King's Command * (Kellady) 38. Saturno Spring 44.1. Overcoming 39.1.
