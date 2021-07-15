Yesterday's Kranji trackwork by Sunday's runners

RACE 1

King Zoustar * (D Beasley) 40.8. Pindus (T Krisna) 37.3. Easylights (M Ewe) barrier/41. My Boss (S John) 39.9. Star Shield (John) 42.4. Star Effect * (J See) 36.2. Amore Amore (I Saifudin) barrier/36. Smoke And Mirrors * (J See) pace work.

RACE 2

Red Rover (V Duric) 37.8. Qaraat * (Saifudin) 38.4. Longhu (M Kellady) 37.6. Sea Dragon (TH Koh) 35.4. Yes One Ball 38.3. Wild Bee 39.6.

RACE 3

Gold Reward * (L Beuzelin) 36.7. Ima (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.8. Diamond Mine * (WH Kok) 35.8. Tony's Love (CC Wong) 37.4. Blue Chip (Saifudin) canter/44.6. Apollo Rock 37.6. King Pin (Beasley) 41.6. Black Taipan 39.4. Marcus Antonius (K Hakim) 35.8. Scooter (M Zaki) canter/36.3.

RACE 4

Knight Love * 41, 37. Crown Dancing 40.3. Inherit (Hakim) 35.4. Mandrake * (Beuzelin) 43.3. Diamond Beauty (Koh) 38.4. Kimitonara (Kok) 37.3.Superlative 39.1. All We Know * (J See) 37.6.

RACE 5

Perfect Mission (O Chavez) 36.2. Gunmetal Grey 38.8. Sportscaster (Hakim) 36.8. Maximilian (A'Isisuhairi) 38.8. Burgundy Lad (J See) 37.8. Forever Good (Ewe) 39.2.

RACE 6

Leatherhead * (M Lerner) 37.6. Made In Russia (Saifudin) 40.3. Exceed Natural (John) 38.4. Solo Sun (Chavez) 36.3. Mustengo (Hakim) canter/38.1. Sound The Siren (PH Seow) 35.7. Born To Win * (Wong) 36.6.

RACE 7

Ricvelo (N Zyrul) 37.5. Prodigal * (S Shafrizal) 35.8. Real Efecto * canter/44.6. Red Ocean * (Kellady) 38.6. Rocket Ryane (Lerner) 38.2. Wind Of Dubai (Saifudin) 45.8. King Arthur * (Duric) 35.7. Our Final Offer * (Seow) 39.1. Stenmark (Wong) barrier/35.5.

RACE 8

Moongate Five 34.4. Retallica * (Beasley) 39.8. Eunos Ave Three 40.8. Coming Fast * (Wong) 36.3. Super Talent (John) 39.1. Red Riding Wood (R Shafiq) 35.2. Our Showcase (N Zyrul) 39.1.

RACE 9

Fame Star 39.2. Excelling * (Kellady) 36.8. Sacred Rebel * (Shafiq) 34.5. Nowyousee * (Lerner) canter/38.4. Passport To Rome 37.5. Pennywise (Wong) 37.6. Quarter Back * (Shafrizal) galloped/36.1. Super Invincible (Hakim) canter/36.8. Songgong Hera * 35.8.

RACE 10

King Louis (Wong) 38.8. Master Ryker * (Duric) 37.4. Lim's Mighty (Beasley) 40.2. Mr Hooper * (Chavez) 40.1. Flak Jacket 38.5. What You Like (Seow) 39.1. First Bowl galloped. Happy Friday (John) 39.8. Heng Xing * 36.8.

RACE 11

Prosperous Return * (Duric) 37.4. Boomba (A'isisuhairi) 38.8. Relentless (Beasley) 40.3. Be You * (Kellady) 37.3. Starharmony (Beuzelin) 37.4. Seson * 37.3.

RACE 12

Trumpy * galloped/35.5. Vittoria Perfetta * (Shafrizal) 36.6. Federation * (Shafiq) canter/36.9. Gold Star * 38.6. Axel (Seow) 37.8. Siam Royal Orchid * (Beuzelin) 41, 34. The August (Kok) 38.3. The Marksman * (Zaki) 37.3. Silent Partner (Duric) barrier/35.5.