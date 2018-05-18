Yesterday's Kranji trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Charger (N Juglall) blinkers *
2 Mr Fatkid (M Rodd) blinkers *
3 Faithfully (A Munro) starting stall
4 Meet And Greet (CS Chin) newcomer
5 Plucky Lad (O Placais) starting stall
6 Big Guardian (G Boss) 1,000m/vet
7 Eragon (I Saifudin) newcomer
8 Army Of One (C Grylls) newcomer
Margins and time: 5, 71/2, 1, 1, 13/4, 1, 1/2 (1min 00.26sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Majestic Moments (Juglall) *
2 Iron Man (Vorster) *
3 Super Fortune (Placais) *
4 I've Got A Feeling (J Powell)
5 Biraz (Chin)
6 Keep Spinning (I Amirul)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 73/4, 11/2, 2 (1min 01.40)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Mr Fantastic (Vorster) *
2 Kings Ryker (Juglall)
3 Unsurpassed (M Ewe)
4 Imperial Win (S Shafrizal)
5 Solo Sun (P Dellorto)
6 Macarthur (V Duric)
Margins and time: 3, ns, 13/4, 3/4, 271/2 (1:00.28)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Zac Kasa (Grylls) *
2 Tesoro Privado (Juglall) *
3 Captain Jamie (Munro)
5 Eagle Eye (D Moor)
6 Mr Dujardin (Duric)
7 Mr Colin (Boss)
4 King Louis (Vorster)
Margins and time: 3/4, 2, ns, 31/4, 3/4, nk (1:00.74)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Enchanted Mister (Juglall) *
2 White Chin (Moor)
3 Terms Of Reference (Vorster)
4 Elise (Chin)
5 Silent Boss (Collett)
6 Sun Princeps
7 Satellite Rocket
8 Avengers Hero (M Zaki)
9 Southern Glory (Duric)
Margins and time: 21/2, 11/4, 23/4, nk, hd, 61/2, 61/2, 1/2 (1:00.54)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Elena Of Avalor (Collett)
2 Gloria Eclipse (Munro)
3 Dixieland Rock (Duric)
4 Baymax
5 Raiden Hero (Dellorto)
6 Let's Talk Now (MM Firdaus)
7 Remarkable Empire (Zaki)
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/2, ns, 1/2, 10 , hd (1min 03.14)
