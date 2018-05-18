Yesterday's Kranji trial results

E-mail this article

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Charger (N Juglall) blinkers *

2 Mr Fatkid (M Rodd) blinkers *

3 Faithfully (A Munro) starting stall

4 Meet And Greet (CS Chin) newcomer

5 Plucky Lad (O Placais) starting stall

6 Big Guardian (G Boss) 1,000m/vet

7 Eragon (I Saifudin) newcomer

8 Army Of One (C Grylls) newcomer

Margins and time: 5, 71/2, 1, 1, 13/4, 1, 1/2 (1min 00.26sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Majestic Moments (Juglall) *

2 Iron Man (Vorster) *

3 Super Fortune (Placais) *

4 I've Got A Feeling (J Powell)

5 Biraz (Chin)

6 Keep Spinning (I Amirul)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 73/4, 11/2, 2 (1min 01.40)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Mr Fantastic (Vorster) *

2 Kings Ryker (Juglall)

3 Unsurpassed (M Ewe)

4 Imperial Win (S Shafrizal)

5 Solo Sun (P Dellorto)

6 Macarthur (V Duric)

Margins and time: 3, ns, 13/4, 3/4, 271/2 (1:00.28)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Zac Kasa (Grylls) *

2 Tesoro Privado (Juglall) *

3 Captain Jamie (Munro)

5 Eagle Eye (D Moor)

6 Mr Dujardin (Duric)

7 Mr Colin (Boss)

4 King Louis (Vorster)

Margins and time: 3/4, 2, ns, 31/4, 3/4, nk (1:00.74)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Enchanted Mister (Juglall) *

2 White Chin (Moor)

3 Terms Of Reference (Vorster)

4 Elise (Chin)

5 Silent Boss (Collett)

6 Sun Princeps

7 Satellite Rocket

8 Avengers Hero (M Zaki)

9 Southern Glory (Duric)

Margins and time: 21/2, 11/4, 23/4, nk, hd, 61/2, 61/2, 1/2 (1:00.54)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Elena Of Avalor (Collett)

2 Gloria Eclipse (Munro)

3 Dixieland Rock (Duric)

4 Baymax

5 Raiden Hero (Dellorto)

6 Let's Talk Now (MM Firdaus)

7 Remarkable Empire (Zaki)

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/2, ns, 1/2, 10 , hd (1min 03.14)