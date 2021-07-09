Yesterday's Kranji trial results

Golden Flame beating last start winner Relentless in yesterday's Trial 3.

Last-start winner Turf Beauty beating Flash The Flag in yesterday's Trial 1.

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Turf Beauty

2 Flash The Flag (N Zyrul)

3 Speedy Rose

4 Red Dragon (S John)

5 Modern Express

6 Phidias

7 Lucky Jincheng (O Chavez)

Margins and time: 2¾, 2¾, 4, nk, 2½, 19 (1:01.68)

TRIAL 2

1 Rocket Ryane (CC Wong)

2 Flying Yellow

3 Strong N Best (John)

4 JK Formidable (I Saifudin)

5 Lim's Mighty

6 Quadcopter (Lerner)

Margins and time: 2½, ½, 8½, hd, 3 (1:00.70)

TRIAL 3

1 Golden Flame (F Yusoff)

2 Relentless (D Beasley)

3 Fame Star (Wong)

4 Lucky Imperator (J See)

5 Iron Ruler

6 Safeer (Chavez)

7 Sure Will Do (Lerner)

8 Revolution (Saifudin)

9 Watch Out Boss

Margins and time: ½, 1¼, 3¼, ¾, ½, 1½, 1, 5¼ (59.44)