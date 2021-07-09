Yesterday's Kranji trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Turf Beauty
2 Flash The Flag (N Zyrul)
3 Speedy Rose
4 Red Dragon (S John)
5 Modern Express
6 Phidias
7 Lucky Jincheng (O Chavez)
Margins and time: 2¾, 2¾, 4, nk, 2½, 19 (1:01.68)
TRIAL 2
1 Rocket Ryane (CC Wong)
2 Flying Yellow
3 Strong N Best (John)
4 JK Formidable (I Saifudin)
5 Lim's Mighty
6 Quadcopter (Lerner)
Margins and time: 2½, ½, 8½, hd, 3 (1:00.70)
TRIAL 3
1 Golden Flame (F Yusoff)
2 Relentless (D Beasley)
3 Fame Star (Wong)
4 Lucky Imperator (J See)
5 Iron Ruler
6 Safeer (Chavez)
7 Sure Will Do (Lerner)
8 Revolution (Saifudin)
9 Watch Out Boss
Margins and time: ½, 1¼, 3¼, ¾, ½, 1½, 1, 5¼ (59.44)
