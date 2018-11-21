Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Former Kranji winner Mr Crowe (above) looked good during his workout at Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,400m:

D'Great Vulture * canter/42.8. Mr Crowe * 39. Platoon canter/41. First Dance canter/38.3. Mr Wolff canter/gallop.

CLASS 3 - 1,400m:

Metier Star canter/gallop. Lucky Justice canter/39. Nova Falcon 39.1. First Precinct canter/38.9. Ivanhoe 38.4. Condado canter/pace work. Mr Paulandre canter/pace work. Unsurpassed barrier practice.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Teddy Bear pace work. Thank You Boss canter/42. Energizer barrier practice. Swift Embrace barrier practice. Optimus canter/gallop. Xzuberance barrier practice.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Elite Silencer barrier practice. Triple One Star canter/41.8. Nova Ranger pace work. Arc Cara * canter/38.7. Ateej 37.4. Get Going canter/gallop. Abebe barrier practice. Baadshah canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Metallocene 37. Master Miner barrier practice. Roc That 42.8. Bukit Subang pace work. Oriental Spirit canter/41. Street Of London pace work. Believe It Or Not canter/39.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Paltrow * canter/38. Gazoo canter/37. Arecibo canter/42. Crazy Club 43.2. Powerful Fighter canter/pace work. Lim's Stardom barrier practice.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m:

Perfect Run canter/42. Teh Tarik canter/pace work. Feisty Leo canter/41.8. Hero Champion barrier practice. Kuttner pace work. Premium Rush canter/pace work. Catch Me Great canter/pace work. Ramifications * canter/40.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m:

Happy Eddington * 37.2. Winning Star barrier test. Golden Glory canter/pace work. Big Paris 43. Sandy Might canter/pace work. Kiss Me barrier practice. Valerius barrier practice. Paterson Road canter/39.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m:

Soon Seeker pace work. Elite Kingdom barrier practice. Magical Talent canter/gallop. Dee Majulah barrier practice. Gold Mosa gallop. Super Eight canter/42.8. Nova Legend barrier practice. Ruffle The Ruffian canter/39.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600m:

Nova Spirit * canter/39. Fledgeling canter/pace work. Elegant Dancer barrier practice. Nova Ace 37.7.

OPEN NOVICE - 1,200m:

Putmoney Takemoney 37. Nova Eagle pace work. Dominate canter/pace work. Immortal Legacy barrier practice. War Dragon * canter/39.

OPEN NOVICE - 1,200m:

Harveywallbanger canter/gallop. Panca Delima 41.8. What canter/pace work. Callixtus 38.2. M Seven canter/pace work. Law By Law barrier practice.