Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Trackwork

Dec 06, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Anak Warrior *.

RACE 3: Pace work: D'Great Win.

RACE 4: Kuttner 47.7.

RACE 5: Slow work: Satellite Golden.

RACE 6: Slow work: Winged Foot and Sun Seeker.

RACE 7 : Slow work: Taffetas and Celeritas.

RACE 8: Slow work: Mr Mosa and Happy Start.

RACE 10: Slow work: Sparkler.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 4: Slow work: D'Great Effort and L'Apprenti Sorcier *.

RACE 6: Char Kway Teow 40.

Pace work: D'Great Eminence and Winterfell.

RACE 8: Slow work: Arc Cara.

RACE 10: Pace work: Ready To Roll.

RACE 11: Pace work: God's fate.

Slow work: Alien and Emperor Warrior.

