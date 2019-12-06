Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Slow work: Anak Warrior *.
RACE 3: Pace work: D'Great Win.
RACE 4: Kuttner 47.7.
RACE 5: Slow work: Satellite Golden.
RACE 6: Slow work: Winged Foot and Sun Seeker.
RACE 7 : Slow work: Taffetas and Celeritas.
RACE 8: Slow work: Mr Mosa and Happy Start.
RACE 10: Slow work: Sparkler.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 4: Slow work: D'Great Effort and L'Apprenti Sorcier *.
RACE 6: Char Kway Teow 40.
Pace work: D'Great Eminence and Winterfell.
RACE 8: Slow work: Arc Cara.
RACE 10: Pace work: Ready To Roll.
RACE 11: Pace work: God's fate.
Slow work: Alien and Emperor Warrior.
