Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1

Slow work: D'Great Strike, Super Woman.

Pace work: Good Vibrations.

RACE 2

Pace work: Karigara.

Slow work: Born A Fighter, Handy Bet, Concorde, Will Be Better, Elf's Dream.

RACE 3

Slow work: Perfect Run, Lucky Justice, Burgundy Heights.

Pace work: Sandy's Pride.

RACE 4

Slow work: Fighting Warrior, Star Invincible, Martin VJ.

Pace work: D'Great Rich.

RACE 5

Slow work: Larson, Good News.

RACE 6

Slow work: Lightning King.

RACE 7

Slow work: Super Winner

RACE 8

Slow work: Be Safe, Place Your Bet, Xena, Mr Mosa

RACE 9

Pace work: Platoon.

RACE 10

Pace work: Winterfell.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Slow work: M Seven, Jeffrey, Berlinetta, Fortune Spirit, Mr Connery.

RACE 2

Slow work: Blood Royal, Shadow Speed, Tarzan *, Easter Mate, Mr Paulandre, The Jeuneyman.

RACE 3

Slow work: Ghost Bay, God Of War, Jet Twenty.

RACE 4

Pace work: Lisboa Star.

Slow work: Cerdan.

RACE 5

Slow work: Street Blade.

RACE 6

Slow work: Bringer Of War, Conflight, First Command.

RACE 7

Maharib 41.8.

Slow work: Golden Peak.

RACE 8

Pace work: Mai Darko.

Slow work: Catapult, Silver Power, Ami Eleven .

RACE 10

Pace work: First Light.

Slow work: Gold Power *, Fledgeling,

RACE 11

Pace work: Good Lucky.