Racing

Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Mar 12, 2020 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Rebel Fury * pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Smiddy Byrne pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Slow work: Trumps Up *.

Racing

WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Related Stories

In-form Lady Of Liberty can get her hat-trick

Fame Star in a league of his own

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

TUNGKU GOLD CUP - 1,200M

Affleck * 35.4.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Slow work: Lim's Pershing *.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Slow work: Semantan Prince *.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M

Rock Eagle * trot/pace work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M

Slow work: All White *.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING