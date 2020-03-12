Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M
Rebel Fury * pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Smiddy Byrne pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Slow work: Trumps Up *.
TUNGKU GOLD CUP - 1,200M
Affleck * 35.4.
CLASS 3 - 1,200M
Slow work: Lim's Pershing *.
CLASS 3 - 1,200M
Slow work: Semantan Prince *.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M
Rock Eagle * trot/pace work.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M
Slow work: All White *.
