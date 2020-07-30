Racing

Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Former Kranji galloper Paragon Star is working well in Kuala Lumpur. The two-time winner is engaged in Race 8 on Saturday. TNP FILE PHOTO
Jul 30, 2020 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

RACE 2

Fly High canter/pace work.

RACE 4

Buffalo Soldier 40.6.

RACE 5

Gyarados pace work.

Guide to yesterday’s Kranji gallops by Sunday’s runners
RACE 6

Vain Tycoon canter/38.8.

RACE 8

Paragon Star * 41. Big Paris pace work.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

D'Great Ace 38.6.

RACE 2

Panca Delima 39.2. Condado 44.2.

RACE 3

Jabbar canter/38.5.

RACE 5

Lisboa Star * canter/37.2. First Dance canter/38.8.

RACE 6

Best Tothelign canter/38.7. Desire Sky * 42.4 Alghaali canter/36.

RACE 9

Metier Star canter/38.7.

RACE 10

Global Army pace work. First Success * 37.2.Sun Coin pace work.

RACE 11

I Am The Boss 37.7.

RACE 12

Trinity Revival canter/pace work.

