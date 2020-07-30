Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
RACE 2
Fly High canter/pace work.
RACE 4
Buffalo Soldier 40.6.
RACE 5
Gyarados pace work.
RACE 6
Vain Tycoon canter/38.8.
RACE 8
Paragon Star * 41. Big Paris pace work.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
D'Great Ace 38.6.
RACE 2
Panca Delima 39.2. Condado 44.2.
RACE 3
Jabbar canter/38.5.
RACE 5
Lisboa Star * canter/37.2. First Dance canter/38.8.
RACE 6
Best Tothelign canter/38.7. Desire Sky * 42.4 Alghaali canter/36.
RACE 9
Metier Star canter/38.7.
RACE 10
Global Army pace work. First Success * 37.2.Sun Coin pace work.
RACE 11
I Am The Boss 37.7.
RACE 12
Trinity Revival canter/pace work.
