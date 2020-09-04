Racing

Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Sep 04, 2020 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 8 : Best Tothelign canter/pace work.

RACE 2: Mr Connery canter/pace work.

RACE 5: Ready To Roll canter/pace work.

RACE 6: Slow work: Yes Bossy *.

RACE 7: Slow work: Time To Invest *.

RACE 9: Blue Danube * barrier/37.5. Winged Foot * barrier/35.4.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger is hopeful of Kranji Mile winner Aramaayo (above) winning tomorrow’s Group 1 $500,000 Singapore Derby.
Shane eyes first S'pore Derby

Slow work: Selangor Star *.

RACE 10: Slow work: Condado *.

RACE 11: D'Great Rich canter/pace work. Keng Mak Mak * barrier/35.4.

RACE 12: King Force barrier/36.4. D'Great Song canter/pace work.

