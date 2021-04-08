Racing

Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Trackwork

Apr 08, 2021 06:00 am

SATURDAY'S ENTRIES

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M

Mise En Garde canter/38.3.

Perfect Run canter/39.2.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M

Diamonds 38.8.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow worked Accumulation yesterday but the ride goes to Wong Chin Chuen in Race 7 on Saturday. However, she has a couple of good rides in Broadway Success and debut winner Ronaldo’s Dream.
Racing

Accumulation's ripe and ready

Related Stories

Singapore Withdrawals

Thumbs up for Oscar Chavez

Saul’s something Special in Race 4

High Tensile canter/39.9.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Pearl Dancer 41.8.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Sand Bank * . canter/37.9.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Ichika Bachika canter/40.8.

Attention * . 37.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Fledgeling canter/38.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,700M

Best Bay * . 36.9.

SUNDAY'S ENTRIES

CLASS 2 - 1,300M

Buenos Aires canter/39.4.

Black Thorn 39.

Eye Guy 36.4.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Larson * . canter/38.1.

CLASS 3 - 1,500M

Semantan Prince canter/41.

Lim's Pershing canter/41.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M

Itoldyouso canter/40.8.

Atlantic Arrow 44.9.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Trinity Spirit 44.

D'Great Strike canter/38.1.

Spin Fire * . 38.6.

Wonosobo 41.5.

Ready To Rule pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Smiddy Byrne 42.3.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Sleepy Joe canter/39.4.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Ghost Affair * . 41.5.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING