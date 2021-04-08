Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Trackwork
SATURDAY'S ENTRIES
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M
Mise En Garde canter/38.3.
Perfect Run canter/39.2.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M
Diamonds 38.8.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M
High Tensile canter/39.9.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M
Pearl Dancer 41.8.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Sand Bank * . canter/37.9.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Ichika Bachika canter/40.8.
Attention * . 37.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Fledgeling canter/38.4.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,700M
Best Bay * . 36.9.
SUNDAY'S ENTRIES
CLASS 2 - 1,300M
Buenos Aires canter/39.4.
Black Thorn 39.
Eye Guy 36.4.
CLASS 3 - 1,200M
Larson * . canter/38.1.
CLASS 3 - 1,500M
Semantan Prince canter/41.
Lim's Pershing canter/41.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M
Itoldyouso canter/40.8.
Atlantic Arrow 44.9.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Trinity Spirit 44.
D'Great Strike canter/38.1.
Spin Fire * . 38.6.
Wonosobo 41.5.
Ready To Rule pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Smiddy Byrne 42.3.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Sleepy Joe canter/39.4.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Ghost Affair * . 41.5.
