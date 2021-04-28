Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur workouts by horses engaged on Sunday

E-mail this article

SUPREME A - 1,200M

Distinctive Darci H canter/37.9.

Constant Justice H canter/39.

Ready To Force 38.4. War Dragon 39.

Elite Quarteto canter/37.6.

White Chin canter/galloped.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Radical Force H 38.7.

Best Tothelign canter/42.

Trinity General H 36.3. Emperor Taizong 36. God Helps Me 40.8. Larson 38.6. Handsome Benz 38.1.

Pace work: Nova Ranger and Baadshah.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Trinity Grace 36.3. Burkaan H 38.4.

Secret Agent 37. D'Great Boss canter/38.6. Thunder Dragon 37.3.

Pace work: Galileo's Approach and Southern Dragon.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M

Shoqeet canter/38. Justice Fair galloped.

First Light H 37.5. Lim's Sphere canter/40.

Magic Seventy Two H canter/38.6. D'Great Ocean canter/39.

Pace work: Walking Thunder and Steel Cutter.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M

Bang Bang canter/40.

Pace work: Gassur and Value Of Justice.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Luck Mak Mak 39.3.

Jet Twenty H 35.6.

Calm And Tranquil H canter/37.8.

Broke In London 38.9.

Pace work: O'What A Feeling.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Drone H canter/38.6. Voyager 40.8.

Asia 38.9.

Winning Star canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Uptown Girl 40. Gordon G 40.3.

Machung Star H 36.8.

Pace work: Just Duit, Isle Of Sky

and Ideal Guide.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

D'Great Win 38.9. Invisible 38.

Super Eight canter/40.

Pace work: Satellite Genius

Sgfifty canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Super Dragon 38.4. Eddie Gray canter/40. Winterfell H 38.8. Let's Come On Baby canter/40.6. Ready To Star 39.2.

OPEN NOVICE - 1,100M

Ready To Good Luck canter/38.2.

Qiji Love 39.6. Legendary Era 39.4.

Michikawa canter/pace work.