Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur workouts by horses engaged on Sunday
SUPREME A - 1,200M
Distinctive Darci H canter/37.9.
Constant Justice H canter/39.
Ready To Force 38.4. War Dragon 39.
Elite Quarteto canter/37.6.
White Chin canter/galloped.
CLASS 3 - 1,200M
Radical Force H 38.7.
Best Tothelign canter/42.
Trinity General H 36.3. Emperor Taizong 36. God Helps Me 40.8. Larson 38.6. Handsome Benz 38.1.
Pace work: Nova Ranger and Baadshah.
CLASS 3 - 1,200M
Trinity Grace 36.3. Burkaan H 38.4.
Secret Agent 37. D'Great Boss canter/38.6. Thunder Dragon 37.3.
Pace work: Galileo's Approach and Southern Dragon.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M
Shoqeet canter/38. Justice Fair galloped.
First Light H 37.5. Lim's Sphere canter/40.
Magic Seventy Two H canter/38.6. D'Great Ocean canter/39.
Pace work: Walking Thunder and Steel Cutter.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M
Bang Bang canter/40.
Pace work: Gassur and Value Of Justice.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Luck Mak Mak 39.3.
Jet Twenty H 35.6.
Calm And Tranquil H canter/37.8.
Broke In London 38.9.
Pace work: O'What A Feeling.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Drone H canter/38.6. Voyager 40.8.
Asia 38.9.
Winning Star canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Uptown Girl 40. Gordon G 40.3.
Machung Star H 36.8.
Pace work: Just Duit, Isle Of Sky
and Ideal Guide.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
D'Great Win 38.9. Invisible 38.
Super Eight canter/40.
Pace work: Satellite Genius
Sgfifty canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Super Dragon 38.4. Eddie Gray canter/40. Winterfell H 38.8. Let's Come On Baby canter/40.6. Ready To Star 39.2.
OPEN NOVICE - 1,100M
Ready To Good Luck canter/38.2.
Qiji Love 39.6. Legendary Era 39.4.
Michikawa canter/pace work.
