Racing

Yesterday's Malaysia trackwork

Dec 19, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED IN PENANG ON SATURDAY

Class 4 (A) - 1,100M

Pace work: Metallocene.

Slow work: Unchained Melody, Mary King.

Class 4 (B) - 1,100M

Slow work: Castle Choice, Funkadelic.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Watch Spirit Of Big Bang
Racing

Watch Spirit Of Big Bang

Related Stories

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Diamond Dancer best over the 2,400m trip

Slow work: Destiny Knight, Mirotic.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Slow work: Rich And Smart *, Whisperinthewind, Supreme Sasso.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M

Slow work: Speedy Nancho , Eastwood, Superb Seven.

Banded 38 - 61 - 1,600M

Pace work: Amistad *.

Open Maiden - 1,200M

Slow work: Raise Me Up, Emki Empress, Fortyeight Queen, Gold Seal.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED IN KUALA LUMPUR ON SUNDAY

Class 3 - 1,400M

Slow work: First Precinct, God Helps Me.

Class 3 (A) - 1,400M

Slow work: Director, Lim's Evolution, First Command.

Class 4 (A) - 1,600M

Slow work: Create Abundance, Dont Mind Ifido, Shadow Speed.

Class 4 (B) - 1,600M

Slow work: Rakama, First Success, Za'eem. JJ Star canter/37.5.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M

Slow work: Rainbow Fish, Encosta Zone, Ami Eleven.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M

Slow work: First Light, Sand Bank, Determinetostrike.

Class 5 (B) - 1,300M

Slow work: Elegant Dancer.

Class 5 (B) - 1,300M

Slow work: Super Woman, Song Kid.

Class 5 (B) - 1,300M

D'Great Strike 37.8.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600M

Pace work: Jeffrey *.

Slow work: Golden Craftsman.

Open Maiden - 1,300M

Slow work: Semantan Prince, Sena Sixtynine.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING