Yesterday's Malaysia trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED IN PENANG ON SATURDAY
Class 4 (A) - 1,100M
Pace work: Metallocene.
Slow work: Unchained Melody, Mary King.
Class 4 (B) - 1,100M
Slow work: Castle Choice, Funkadelic.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
Slow work: Destiny Knight, Mirotic.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
Slow work: Rich And Smart *, Whisperinthewind, Supreme Sasso.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M
Slow work: Speedy Nancho , Eastwood, Superb Seven.
Banded 38 - 61 - 1,600M
Pace work: Amistad *.
Open Maiden - 1,200M
Slow work: Raise Me Up, Emki Empress, Fortyeight Queen, Gold Seal.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED IN KUALA LUMPUR ON SUNDAY
Class 3 - 1,400M
Slow work: First Precinct, God Helps Me.
Class 3 (A) - 1,400M
Slow work: Director, Lim's Evolution, First Command.
Class 4 (A) - 1,600M
Slow work: Create Abundance, Dont Mind Ifido, Shadow Speed.
Class 4 (B) - 1,600M
Slow work: Rakama, First Success, Za'eem. JJ Star canter/37.5.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M
Slow work: Rainbow Fish, Encosta Zone, Ami Eleven.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M
Slow work: First Light, Sand Bank, Determinetostrike.
Class 5 (B) - 1,300M
Slow work: Elegant Dancer.
Class 5 (B) - 1,300M
Slow work: Super Woman, Song Kid.
Class 5 (B) - 1,300M
D'Great Strike 37.8.
Class 5 (A) - 1,600M
Pace work: Jeffrey *.
Slow work: Golden Craftsman.
Open Maiden - 1,300M
Slow work: Semantan Prince, Sena Sixtynine.
