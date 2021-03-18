Yesterday's Penang gallops for Sunday

E-mail this article

RAPID STAKES A - 1,200M

Eclipse Splash * canter/44.6. Sacred Sham and Honey Bowl canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M

D'Great Eminence, Mr David and Sakura Japan canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M

Kratos * pace work. Luke Man canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M

General Tycoon 36.1. Miss Michelle canter/42.5. Tilsworth Mick pace work

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Ragnar * pace work. Blue Danube canter/44.6. Gunforhire canter/44.5. Elusive Emperor, Leopard Eclipse * and Chips canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Stage The Stage canter/37.1. Sasa Lady pace work. General Nix *, Stormy Bella and I'm The Man canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Monaco Ace, Mon Energy * and Strong Man canter/pace work. Hero King pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Nova Factor canter/40.5. Handsome Bab pace work. Red Rackham, Kipeh and Golden States * canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Toobigtofail canter/43.2. Overseer and Mr Right * canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

BM Power * and Yulong Dream pace work.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M

Autumn Blitz, Lee's Star, Hangry, Leestown and Shine Shine canter/pace work.