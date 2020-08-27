Yesterday's Penang trackwork
COSMO A - 1,400m: Nova Strike pace work.
Slow work: Royal Ruler. Sacred Galaxy.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m: Calvados pace work. Kratos * 42.3.
Slow work: D'Great Bullet. Tongariro.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m: Mr David canter/36.3.
Slow work: Streets Of Fire *. Gold Sky Billion *. Awatere. Gunforhire. Hallelujah.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m: Ragnar * 36.3.
Slow work: Elusive Emperor.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m: Slow work: Wildfire. Golden Coin.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m: Slow work: Win Easy. Emki Empress.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200m: Slow work: BM Power. D'Great Lord. Tilsworth Joshi. Yellow Jade Horse.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m: Slow work: Yulong Shengdao.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600m: Slow work: Baymax.
SPECIAL 4YO MAIDEN - 1,300m: Slow work: Babel. Glenfaton.
