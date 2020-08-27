Racing

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Aug 27, 2020 12:00 am

COSMO A - 1,400m: Nova Strike pace work.

Slow work: Royal Ruler. Sacred Galaxy.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m: Calvados pace work. Kratos * 42.3.

Slow work: D'Great Bullet. Tongariro.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m: Mr David canter/36.3.

Slow work: Streets Of Fire *. Gold Sky Billion *. Awatere. Gunforhire. Hallelujah.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m: Ragnar * 36.3.

Slow work: Elusive Emperor.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m: Slow work: Wildfire. Golden Coin.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m: Slow work: Win Easy. Emki Empress.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200m: Slow work: BM Power. D'Great Lord. Tilsworth Joshi. Yellow Jade Horse.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m: Slow work: Yulong Shengdao.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600m: Slow work: Baymax.

SPECIAL 4YO MAIDEN - 1,300m: Slow work: Babel. Glenfaton.

