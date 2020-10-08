Yesterday's Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
Class 4 (A) - 1,300m: Alcatraz canter/pace work. Sacred Sea canter/43.9.
Class 4 (B) - 1,300m: Awatere canter/pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200m: Slow work: Lucky Sixtysix. Like A Jet.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200m: Slow work: Mon Energy. L'Ken.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200m: Mr O'Reilly and Golden States canter/pace work. Slow work: Equally Optimistic. Yellow Jade Horse.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Banded (62-89) - 1,400: Skydance Eclipse, Sacred Empire, Star Genius and Arif canter/pace work. Terms Of Reference canter/38.8.
Banded (62-89) - 1,400m: Marine Treasure canter/40.1. Royal Ruler canter/pace work. Secret Win canter/44.1. Sacred Surfer canter/44.8.
Class 4 (A) - 1,100m: Slow work: Anonymous. Caorunn. Maestro Eclipse.
Class 4 (B) - 1,100m: Slow work: Funkadelic. Suntzu.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400m: Emki Empress and Robben * canter/pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400m: Pace work: Venus De Milo. Slow work: Cloud Shadow. Overseer. Germanic.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400m: Pace work: Grand Show. Slow work: Baymax . Eastwood.
