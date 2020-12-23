Racing

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Dec 23, 2020 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

BANDED (51-74) - 1,400M

Sacred Surfer * .canter/pace work. Pulau Pinang canter/39.5. Terms Of Reference * .canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Sacred Accord canter/pace work. Fiery Shinzo * .canter/41.2.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Castle Choice pace work. Mbappe canter/pace work.

Fame Star shapes up for Sunday
Racing

Fame Star shapes up for Sunday

Related Stories

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Give Guru's Pride face

Stanley Park can lead all the way

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Tongariro 38.5.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M

Silver Sixtysix canter/38.6.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M

Robben * .canter/pace work. Kipeh * .canter/pace work. Germanic canter/44.6.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M

Polo Tycoon 40.2. Mr Right canter/pace work. Relic Warrior 38.5.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,700M

Amistad 38.9.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING