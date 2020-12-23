Yesterday's Penang trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
BANDED (51-74) - 1,400M
Sacred Surfer * .canter/pace work. Pulau Pinang canter/39.5. Terms Of Reference * .canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 - 1,200M
Sacred Accord canter/pace work. Fiery Shinzo * .canter/41.2.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Castle Choice pace work. Mbappe canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M
Tongariro 38.5.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M
Silver Sixtysix canter/38.6.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M
Robben * .canter/pace work. Kipeh * .canter/pace work. Germanic canter/44.6.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M
Polo Tycoon 40.2. Mr Right canter/pace work. Relic Warrior 38.5.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,700M
Amistad 38.9.
