Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Dec 24, 2020 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Slow work: Sonic-X. Alwrich.

RACE 2

Wildfire canter/38.5.

Slow work: Robben *.

RACE 3

Yulong Dream pace work.

Slow work: Glenafton. Colonel Lincoln. Relic Warrior.

RACE 4

Slow work: Diamond SetH. Mbappe. Mr O'Reilly.

RACE 5

City Of Dream * canter/pace work. Sakura Japan 36.4.

Slow work: Forsa Eclipse. Sacred Accord. D'Great Eminence. TrudyH.

RACE 6

Monaco Ace canter/pace work. Yellow Jade Horse canter/pace work.

Slow work: Fantastic EclipseH. General Nix. Babel.

RACE 7

Flying Baby * pace work. Why Not canter/38.3.

Slow work: Sacred Guru. Secret Win. Aragorn. Georgetown. Terms Of Reference. Alcatraz. Sacred Galaxy. Secret Agent.

RACE 8

Ragnar * 38.1. Unchained Melody pace work. CalvadosH canter/pace work. MazanzeH canter/41.6. KratosH 36.4.

Slow work: Blue Danube. Leopard Eclipse. Arif. Elusive Emperor. Gunforhire.

RACE 9

Yulong Honor canter/38.9.

Slow work: SuntzuH. Seckill. Bangkok Boy *. I'm The Man. Leedstheway. BM Power. Emki Empress.

RACE 10

Awatere canter/pace work.

Slow work: Mon Energy. Tilsworth Mick. Jacks Secret. Like A Jet. Mr Dreyfuss. Handy Bet. L'Ken.

