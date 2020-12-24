Yesterday's Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Slow work: Sonic-X. Alwrich.
RACE 2
Wildfire canter/38.5.
Slow work: Robben *.
RACE 3
Yulong Dream pace work.
Slow work: Glenafton. Colonel Lincoln. Relic Warrior.
RACE 4
Slow work: Diamond SetH. Mbappe. Mr O'Reilly.
RACE 5
City Of Dream * canter/pace work. Sakura Japan 36.4.
Slow work: Forsa Eclipse. Sacred Accord. D'Great Eminence. TrudyH.
RACE 6
Monaco Ace canter/pace work. Yellow Jade Horse canter/pace work.
Slow work: Fantastic EclipseH. General Nix. Babel.
RACE 7
Flying Baby * pace work. Why Not canter/38.3.
Slow work: Sacred Guru. Secret Win. Aragorn. Georgetown. Terms Of Reference. Alcatraz. Sacred Galaxy. Secret Agent.
RACE 8
Ragnar * 38.1. Unchained Melody pace work. CalvadosH canter/pace work. MazanzeH canter/41.6. KratosH 36.4.
Slow work: Blue Danube. Leopard Eclipse. Arif. Elusive Emperor. Gunforhire.
RACE 9
Yulong Honor canter/38.9.
Slow work: SuntzuH. Seckill. Bangkok Boy *. I'm The Man. Leedstheway. BM Power. Emki Empress.
RACE 10
Awatere canter/pace work.
Slow work: Mon Energy. Tilsworth Mick. Jacks Secret. Like A Jet. Mr Dreyfuss. Handy Bet. L'Ken.
