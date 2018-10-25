Yesterday's Penang trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
COSMO D - 1,700m:Slow work: Ground Control.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100m: Chopin's Nocturne * canter/44.6.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
COSMO B - 1,400m: Verbal Link * canter/44.1.
Pace work: Kerauno, Eatons Gold.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300m:Pace work: Arif.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m: Multi Wealth canter/39.8.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m: Pace work: Blixem.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m: Pace work: Our Genius.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m: D'Great Glory canter/40.8.
