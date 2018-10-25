Racing

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Former Kranji winner Chopin’s Nocturne shone during his workout yesterday.TNP FILE PHOTO
Oct 25, 2018 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

COSMO D - 1,700m:Slow work: Ground Control.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100m: Chopin's Nocturne * canter/44.6.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

COSMO B - 1,400m: Verbal Link * canter/44.1.

Pace work: Kerauno, Eatons Gold.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300m:Pace work: Arif.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m: Multi Wealth canter/39.8.

Trainer Stephen Gray.
Racing

Gray's runners looking sharp

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m: Pace work: Blixem.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m: Pace work: Our Genius.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m: D'Great Glory canter/40.8.

HORSE RACING