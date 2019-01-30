Racing

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Jan 30, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

Class 4 (A) -1,100M:

Louey Veloce canter/44.6.

Class 4 (B) -1,400M:

Farees 36.3. Moment Of Justice 36.3.

Class 5 (A) -1,200M:

Super Hard canter/38.6.

Revolution is in tip-top shape and bears watching on Sunday.
Tan has Revolution humming along

Class 5 (B) -1,200M:

Bail Out barrier/36.1.

How Huge/pace work.

Class 5 (B) -1,400M:

Handsome Bab * canter/38.1. First Option barrier/36.9.

Class 5 (B) -1,600M:

Rich And Smart/pace work. Satellite Turbo canter/35.6. Swan Song and D;Great Opulent/pace work.

Open Maiden - 1,100M:

Modric/pace work. General Tycoon canter/36.9.

Open Maiden - 1,300M:

Maxim Legend/pace work. Golden Craftsman canter/38.6. D'Great Easy/pace work. Mbappe/pace work.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Class 4 (A) - 1,100M:

Ebraz barrier/36.1.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Grand Canyon 44.2. Pulau Pinang * 36.9.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Mirotic/pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

BM Power * 39.5.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Mr Whyte 36.6. Rainbow Star canter/38.5.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600M:

Tongariro canter/39.6. Natural Water canter/39.6. D' Great Glory/pace work.

