Yesterday's Penang trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
Class 4 (A) -1,100M:
Louey Veloce canter/44.6.
Class 4 (B) -1,400M:
Farees 36.3. Moment Of Justice 36.3.
Class 5 (A) -1,200M:
Super Hard canter/38.6.
Class 5 (B) -1,200M:
Bail Out barrier/36.1.
How Huge/pace work.
Class 5 (B) -1,400M:
Handsome Bab * canter/38.1. First Option barrier/36.9.
Class 5 (B) -1,600M:
Rich And Smart/pace work. Satellite Turbo canter/35.6. Swan Song and D;Great Opulent/pace work.
Open Maiden - 1,100M:
Modric/pace work. General Tycoon canter/36.9.
Open Maiden - 1,300M:
Maxim Legend/pace work. Golden Craftsman canter/38.6. D'Great Easy/pace work. Mbappe/pace work.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Class 4 (A) - 1,100M:
Ebraz barrier/36.1.
Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:
Grand Canyon 44.2. Pulau Pinang * 36.9.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Mirotic/pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
BM Power * 39.5.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Mr Whyte 36.6. Rainbow Star canter/38.5.
Class 5 (A) - 1,600M:
Tongariro canter/39.6. Natural Water canter/39.6. D' Great Glory/pace work.
