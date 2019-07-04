Yesterday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 3 Fleeced ($20-$7)
2nd 1 All About Sophia ($18)
3rd 8 Noble Rhythm ($12)
4th 6 Larentina
Forecast $87 Place Forecast (1-3) $22, (3-8) $21, (1-8) $43 Tierce $535
Trio $143 Quartet No winner ($442 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 7 Yankee Force ($30-$13)
2nd 3 Go Jewel ($18)
3rd 2 Capkuta (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Vivant
Forecast $76 Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $410 Trio $22 Quartet $1,889, ($860 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 West Of Memphis
RACE 3
1st 2 Wadi Rum ($17-$6)
2nd 3 Spy ($16)
3rd 7 Winter Oasis (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Tambora
Forecast $21 Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $129 Trio $14 Quartet $165
Scratchings: 1 Golden Tippy, 6 What A Prince
RACE 4
1st 1 Attagirl ($96-$19)
2nd 8 Sweet Karma ($8)
3rd 4 Commanding Queen ($15)
4th 6 Honey Pie
Forecast $53 Place Forecast (1-8) $30, (1-4) $39, (4-8) $18 Tierce No winner ($3,312 carried forward)
Trio $387 Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 3 Photocopy ($16-$5.10)
2nd 5 Lloyd George ($16)
3rd 1 Bernie ($7)
4th 7 Temp The Tiger
Forecast $51 Place Forecast (3-5) $13, (1-3) $5, (1-5) $16
Tierce $384 Trio $45
Quartet $846, ($963 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Star Of Silver ($26-$7)
2nd 7 Lip Service ($15)
3rd 2 Kawakami ($9)
4th 5 Rocket Girl
Forecast $61 Place Forecast (3-7) $13, (2-3) $13, (2-7) $21
Tierce $1,080 Trio $239
Quartet $5,489, ($1,218 carried forward)
Results of Hong Kong and South Africa Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.
