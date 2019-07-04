Racing

Yesterday's South Africa results

Jul 04, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Fleeced ($20-$7)

2nd 1 All About Sophia ($18)

3rd 8 Noble Rhythm ($12)

4th 6 Larentina

Forecast $87 Place Forecast (1-3) $22, (3-8) $21, (1-8) $43 Tierce $535

Trio $143 Quartet No winner ($442 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Troy See's appeal fails
Racing

Troy See's appeal fails

Related Stories

Withdrawals

Kranji trackwork

Tuesday's barrier trials results

RACE 2

1st 7 Yankee Force ($30-$13)

2nd 3 Go Jewel ($18)

3rd 2 Capkuta (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Vivant

Forecast $76 Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $410 Trio $22 Quartet $1,889, ($860 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 West Of Memphis

RACE 3

1st 2 Wadi Rum ($17-$6)

2nd 3 Spy ($16)

3rd 7 Winter Oasis (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Tambora

Forecast $21 Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $129 Trio $14 Quartet $165

Scratchings: 1 Golden Tippy, 6 What A Prince

RACE 4

1st 1 Attagirl ($96-$19)

2nd 8 Sweet Karma ($8)

3rd 4 Commanding Queen ($15)

4th 6 Honey Pie

Forecast $53 Place Forecast (1-8) $30, (1-4) $39, (4-8) $18 Tierce No winner ($3,312 carried forward)

Trio $387 Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Photocopy ($16-$5.10)

2nd 5 Lloyd George ($16)

3rd 1 Bernie ($7)

4th 7 Temp The Tiger

Forecast $51 Place Forecast (3-5) $13, (1-3) $5, (1-5) $16

Tierce $384 Trio $45

Quartet $846, ($963 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Star Of Silver ($26-$7)

2nd 7 Lip Service ($15)

3rd 2 Kawakami ($9)

4th 5 Rocket Girl

Forecast $61 Place Forecast (3-7) $13, (2-3) $13, (2-7) $21

Tierce $1,080 Trio $239

Quartet $5,489, ($1,218 carried forward)

Results of Hong Kong and South Africa Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING