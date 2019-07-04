Yesterday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Fleeced ($20-$7)

2nd 1 All About Sophia ($18)

3rd 8 Noble Rhythm ($12)

4th 6 Larentina

Forecast $87 Place Forecast (1-3) $22, (3-8) $21, (1-8) $43 Tierce $535

Trio $143 Quartet No winner ($442 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 7 Yankee Force ($30-$13)

2nd 3 Go Jewel ($18)

3rd 2 Capkuta (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Vivant

Forecast $76 Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $410 Trio $22 Quartet $1,889, ($860 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 West Of Memphis

RACE 3

1st 2 Wadi Rum ($17-$6)

2nd 3 Spy ($16)

3rd 7 Winter Oasis (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Tambora

Forecast $21 Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $129 Trio $14 Quartet $165

Scratchings: 1 Golden Tippy, 6 What A Prince

RACE 4

1st 1 Attagirl ($96-$19)

2nd 8 Sweet Karma ($8)

3rd 4 Commanding Queen ($15)

4th 6 Honey Pie

Forecast $53 Place Forecast (1-8) $30, (1-4) $39, (4-8) $18 Tierce No winner ($3,312 carried forward)

Trio $387 Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Photocopy ($16-$5.10)

2nd 5 Lloyd George ($16)

3rd 1 Bernie ($7)

4th 7 Temp The Tiger

Forecast $51 Place Forecast (3-5) $13, (1-3) $5, (1-5) $16

Tierce $384 Trio $45

Quartet $846, ($963 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Star Of Silver ($26-$7)

2nd 7 Lip Service ($15)

3rd 2 Kawakami ($9)

4th 5 Rocket Girl

Forecast $61 Place Forecast (3-7) $13, (2-3) $13, (2-7) $21

Tierce $1,080 Trio $239

Quartet $5,489, ($1,218 carried forward)