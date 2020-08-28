Yesterday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 6 Gang Leader ($28-$9)

2nd 3 Break The Silence ($25)

3rd 7 Godswood ($7) 4th 10 Spry

Forecast $102 Place forecast (3-6) $34, (6-7) $10, (3-7) $20 Tierce $709 Trio $88

Quartet $9,711

RACE 2

1st 1 The Villa Grand ($13-$6)

2nd 11 In Haste ($9) 3rd 3 Bahlebonke ($31) 4th 7 Bold Allure

Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-11) $4, (1-3) $32, (3-11) $64 Tierce $456 Trio $190 Quartet No winner ($428 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Clouds Unleashed, 10 Dalgety Bay

RACE 3

1st 3 Lass Going West ($26-$8) 2nd 14 My Sugar Baby ($9) 3rd 1 Only The Brave ($7)

4th 9 Rosso Meadow

Forecast $43 Place forecast (3-14) $10, (1-3) $6, (1-14) $6 Tierce $343 Trio $35

Quartet No winner ($598 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Vignette

RACE 4

1st 1 The Eighth Lord ($14-$6)

2nd 12 Ultimate Warrior ($7) 3rd 5 Man Of Property ($12) 4th 2 Marrakech

Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-12) $5, (1-5) $12, (5-12) $9 Tierce $135 Trio $34

Quartet $454

Scratching: 7 Oliver's Mount

RACE 5

1st 2 Waqaas ($33-$10) 2nd 4 Street Flyer ($11) 3rd 8 The Makwakkers ($13)

4th 7 Sun Giant

Forecast $38 Place forecast (2-4) $14, (2-8) $20, (4-8) $21 Tierce $379

Trio $79 Quartet No winner ($192 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Short And Sweet

RACE 6

1st 1 Barak ($30-$11) 2nd 9 Palace Green ($7) 3rd 7 Illuminate ($8) 4th 11 Artisan

Forecast $18 Place forecast (1-9) $9, (1-7) $14, (7-9) $9 Tierce $36 Trio $26

Quartet No winner ($252 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Blue Moon City, 16 Emerald Bay, 17 Carry Me Carrie, 18 Captain Morgane

RACE 7

1st 6 Spanish Boy ($8-$6) 2nd 4 Precious Stone ($11) 3rd 5 Certifiable ($15)

4th 3 Starflash

Forecast $32 Place forecast (4-6) $11, (5-6) $9, (4-5) $28 Tierce $255 Trio $83

Quartet $459 ($506 carried forward)

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.