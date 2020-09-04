Yesterday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 10 Ice Man Cometh ($368-$73)
2nd 9 Giratorio ($29) 3rd 1 Quattro Passi ($13) 4th 8 Gilboa
Forecast $1,021 Place forecast (9-10) $207, (1-10) $159, (1-9) $60 Tierce No winner ($8,144 carried forward)
Trio $4,375 Quartet No winner ($750 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Light Without
RACE 2
1st 10 Louis Gem ($86-$21) 2nd 12 So They Say ($24) 3rd 7 Swiss Bank ($9)
4th 2 Veld Flower
Forecast $201 Place forecast (10-12) $59, (7-10) $35, (7-12) $28 Tierce $3,191
Trio $371 Quartet No winner ($1,466 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Lil Green Gretna, 9 Lady Nica
RACE 3
1st 6 Herstel ($20-$6) 2nd 8 Glowtoria ($10) 3rd 5 Madame Patrice ($12)
4th 7 Clock Stopper
Forecast $23 Place forecast (6-8) $7, (5-6) $11, (5-8) $17 Tierce $221 Trio $66
Quartet $1,109
Scratching: 9 Florence
RACE 4
1st 7 Galactic Warrior ($25-$7) 2nd 3 All Of Me ($7) 3rd 1 Valbonne ($10) 4th 6 Palace Assembly
Forecast $19 Place forecast (3-7) $9, (1-7) $9, (1-3) $9 Tierce $288
Trio $48 Quartet No winner ($778 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Donny G
RACE 5
1st 7 Trend Master ($14-$8) 2nd 4 Bergerac ($8) 3rd 9 Captain Chorus ($13)
4th 1 Master Supreme
Forecast $14 Place forecast (4-7) $6, (7-9) $12, (4-9) $17 Tierce $240 Trio $47
Quartet $573
RACE 6
1st 4 Prospector ($15-$8) 2nd 2 Dark Tide ($8) 3rd 10 Whipping Boy ($21)
4th 3 Lord Melbourne
Forecast $16 Place forecast (2-4) $8, (4-10) $31, (2-10) $51 Tierce $567
Trio $154 Quartet $58
RACE 7
1st 2 Out Of The Rainbow ($15-$7)
2nd 8 Secret Dynasty ($17) 3rd 10 In The Game ($15) 4th 6 Sun Giant
Forecast $66 Place forecast (2-8) $26, (2-10) $20, (8-10) $27 Tierce $333
Trio $107 Quartet No winner ($166 carried forward)
Scratching: 15 Gonnafly
RACE 8
1st 11 Ration My Passion ($70-$16)
2nd 1 Littlewood ($7)
3rd 3 Consol Queen ($42) 4th 5 The Sash
Forecast $42 Place forecast (1-11) $15, (3-11) $121, (1-3) $58
Tierce No winner ($3,162 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Trio $435 Quartet No winner ($378 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratchings: 8 Emerald Bay, 12 Carry Me Carrie
