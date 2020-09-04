Yesterday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 10 Ice Man Cometh ($368-$73)

2nd 9 Giratorio ($29) 3rd 1 Quattro Passi ($13) 4th 8 Gilboa

Forecast $1,021 Place forecast (9-10) $207, (1-10) $159, (1-9) $60 Tierce No winner ($8,144 carried forward)

Trio $4,375 Quartet No winner ($750 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Light Without

RACE 2

1st 10 Louis Gem ($86-$21) 2nd 12 So They Say ($24) 3rd 7 Swiss Bank ($9)

4th 2 Veld Flower

Forecast $201 Place forecast (10-12) $59, (7-10) $35, (7-12) $28 Tierce $3,191

Trio $371 Quartet No winner ($1,466 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Lil Green Gretna, 9 Lady Nica

RACE 3

1st 6 Herstel ($20-$6) 2nd 8 Glowtoria ($10) 3rd 5 Madame Patrice ($12)

4th 7 Clock Stopper

Forecast $23 Place forecast (6-8) $7, (5-6) $11, (5-8) $17 Tierce $221 Trio $66

Quartet $1,109

Scratching: 9 Florence

RACE 4

1st 7 Galactic Warrior ($25-$7) 2nd 3 All Of Me ($7) 3rd 1 Valbonne ($10) 4th 6 Palace Assembly

Forecast $19 Place forecast (3-7) $9, (1-7) $9, (1-3) $9 Tierce $288

Trio $48 Quartet No winner ($778 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Donny G

RACE 5

1st 7 Trend Master ($14-$8) 2nd 4 Bergerac ($8) 3rd 9 Captain Chorus ($13)

4th 1 Master Supreme

Forecast $14 Place forecast (4-7) $6, (7-9) $12, (4-9) $17 Tierce $240 Trio $47

Quartet $573

RACE 6

1st 4 Prospector ($15-$8) 2nd 2 Dark Tide ($8) 3rd 10 Whipping Boy ($21)

4th 3 Lord Melbourne

Forecast $16 Place forecast (2-4) $8, (4-10) $31, (2-10) $51 Tierce $567

Trio $154 Quartet $58

RACE 7

1st 2 Out Of The Rainbow ($15-$7)

2nd 8 Secret Dynasty ($17) 3rd 10 In The Game ($15) 4th 6 Sun Giant

Forecast $66 Place forecast (2-8) $26, (2-10) $20, (8-10) $27 Tierce $333

Trio $107 Quartet No winner ($166 carried forward)

Scratching: 15 Gonnafly

RACE 8

1st 11 Ration My Passion ($70-$16)

2nd 1 Littlewood ($7)

3rd 3 Consol Queen ($42) 4th 5 The Sash

Forecast $42 Place forecast (1-11) $15, (3-11) $121, (1-3) $58

Tierce No winner ($3,162 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Trio $435 Quartet No winner ($378 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 8 Emerald Bay, 12 Carry Me Carrie