Yesterday's South Africa Results
RACE 1:
1st 3 Campa ($45-$12) 2nd 10 Oblige ($24) 3rd 8 Ashanti ($7) 4th 4 Love Lies Forecast $403 Place forecast (3-10) $59, (3-8) $10, (8-10) $40 Tierce No winner ($5,652 carried forward)
Trio $242 Quartet No winner ($2,027 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Mexico
RACE 2:
1st 1 May Queen ($11-$5.10)
2nd 2 Zodiac Princess ($7) 3rd 8 Lady Of The Flame ($9) 4th 10 Raeesah
Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-2) $6, (1-8) $5, (2-8) $7 Tierce $100 Trio $14
Quartet $445 Scratching: 9 Miss Nancy
RACE 3:
1st 4 Kool Baikal ($15-$6)
2nd 9 Fsquadron ($6) 3rd 6 Royal Siege ($23) 4th 1 Another Penny
Forecast $10 Place forecast (4-9) $4, (4-6) $15, (6-9) $16 Tierce $138 Trio $49
Quartet $386Scratchings: 2 Cappella Magna, 7 Temple Of Reason
RACE 4:
1st 2 Smoking Hot ($17-$7)
2nd 7 Kayla's Dream ($11) 3rd 3 League Of Her Own ($11) 4th 6 Consol Queen
Forecast $42 Place forecast (2-7) $14, (2-3) $13, (3-7) $14 Tierce $1,083 Trio $99
Quartet No winner ($466 carried forward)
RACE 5:
1st 5 Dan The Lad ($20-$7)
2nd 8 Kings Archer ($12) 3rd 3 Soldier On ($6) 4th 4 Benji
Forecast $35 Place forecast (5-8) $11, (3-5) $5, (3-8) $9 Tierce $198 Trio $30
Quartet No winner ($920 carried forward)
RACE 6:
1st 3 MK'S Pride ($11-$6) 2nd 5 Whipping Boy ($12) 3rd 2 Certifiable ($7)
4th 6 Shortstop
Forecast $28 Place forecast (3-5) $7, (2-3) $4, (2-5) $9 Tierce $101 Trio $18
Quartet $266 Scratching: 1 Mohican
RACE 7:
1st 4 Ballon D'Or ($53-$13)
2nd 3 Putins Promise ($6) 3rd 5 Dogliotti ($29) 4th 8 City By The Sea
Forecast $54 Place forecast (3-4) $14, (4-5) $69, (3-5) $26 Tierce $1,264
Trio $226 Quartet No winner ($230 carried forward)
RACE 8:
1st 11 Phinda Mzala ($34-$11)
2nd 7 Kings Road ($30) 3rd 5 Var Aglow ($9) 4th 8 Starflash
Forecast $92 Place forecast (7-11) $37, (5-11) $12, (5-7) $63 Tierce No winner ($2,942 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $487 Quartet No winner ($534 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratching: 6 Gemcutter
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now