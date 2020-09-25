Yesterday's South Africa Results

RACE 1:

1st 3 Campa ($45-$12) 2nd 10 Oblige ($24) 3rd 8 Ashanti ($7) 4th 4 Love Lies Forecast $403 Place forecast (3-10) $59, (3-8) $10, (8-10) $40 Tierce No winner ($5,652 carried forward)

Trio $242 Quartet No winner ($2,027 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Mexico

RACE 2:

1st 1 May Queen ($11-$5.10)

2nd 2 Zodiac Princess ($7) 3rd 8 Lady Of The Flame ($9) 4th 10 Raeesah

Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-2) $6, (1-8) $5, (2-8) $7 Tierce $100 Trio $14

Quartet $445 Scratching: 9 Miss Nancy

RACE 3:

1st 4 Kool Baikal ($15-$6)

2nd 9 Fsquadron ($6) 3rd 6 Royal Siege ($23) 4th 1 Another Penny

Forecast $10 Place forecast (4-9) $4, (4-6) $15, (6-9) $16 Tierce $138 Trio $49

Quartet $386Scratchings: 2 Cappella Magna, 7 Temple Of Reason

RACE 4:

1st 2 Smoking Hot ($17-$7)

2nd 7 Kayla's Dream ($11) 3rd 3 League Of Her Own ($11) 4th 6 Consol Queen

Forecast $42 Place forecast (2-7) $14, (2-3) $13, (3-7) $14 Tierce $1,083 Trio $99

Quartet No winner ($466 carried forward)

RACE 5:

1st 5 Dan The Lad ($20-$7)

2nd 8 Kings Archer ($12) 3rd 3 Soldier On ($6) 4th 4 Benji

Forecast $35 Place forecast (5-8) $11, (3-5) $5, (3-8) $9 Tierce $198 Trio $30

Quartet No winner ($920 carried forward)

RACE 6:

1st 3 MK'S Pride ($11-$6) 2nd 5 Whipping Boy ($12) 3rd 2 Certifiable ($7)

4th 6 Shortstop

Forecast $28 Place forecast (3-5) $7, (2-3) $4, (2-5) $9 Tierce $101 Trio $18

Quartet $266 Scratching: 1 Mohican

RACE 7:

1st 4 Ballon D'Or ($53-$13)

2nd 3 Putins Promise ($6) 3rd 5 Dogliotti ($29) 4th 8 City By The Sea

Forecast $54 Place forecast (3-4) $14, (4-5) $69, (3-5) $26 Tierce $1,264

Trio $226 Quartet No winner ($230 carried forward)

RACE 8:

1st 11 Phinda Mzala ($34-$11)

2nd 7 Kings Road ($30) 3rd 5 Var Aglow ($9) 4th 8 Starflash

Forecast $92 Place forecast (7-11) $37, (5-11) $12, (5-7) $63 Tierce No winner ($2,942 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $487 Quartet No winner ($534 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratching: 6 Gemcutter