Yesterday's South Africa results

Jun 16, 2021 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Sonny Quinn ($15-$5.10)

2nd 5 The Black Manx ($5.10)

3rd 1 Ownyourfate ($8)

4th 4 Guaquistador Forecast $5 Place forecast (2-5) $3, (1-2) $5, (1-5) $4 Tierce $34 Trio $7 Quartet $172

RACE 2

1st 3 Showtime Baby ($15-$5.10)

2nd 7 Host Of Angels ($29)

It's looking bright for Kharisma

3rd 1 Jo Loves ($7)

4th 9 Derecho Forecast $66 Place forecast (3-7) $17, (1-3) $4, (1-7) $24 Tierce $376 Trio $68 Quartet No winner ($1,214 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Al Qaasim ($10-$8)

2nd 3 Jaspero ($8)

3rd 4 Excelsior (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Mhlabeni Forecast $4 Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $22 Trio $5 Quartet $47 Scratchings: 5 Stone Of Destiny, 7 South Sandwich

RACE 4

1st 5 Cianna ($11-$7)

2nd 2 Inbetween Dreams ($8)

3rd 4 Queen Louise ($10)

4th 7 Chai Forecast $7 Place forecast (2-5) $3, (4-5) $7, (2-4) $6 Tierce $26 Trio $14 Quartet $60

RACE 5

1st 1 Marmara Sea ($9-$5.10)

2nd 2 Rock Aloe ($11)

3rd 5 Sailing Lizard ($6)

4th 3 Barberton Silver

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $6, (1-5) $2.50, (2-5) $12 Tierce $73 Trio $14 Quartet $210

Scratching: 6 Norfolk Pine

RACE 6

1st 3 Elusive Jaid ($30-$6)

2nd 6 Old Glory ($15)

3rd 9 Cinderelabeautiful ($22)

4th 2 Elusive Diva

Forecast $84

Place forecast (3-6) $18, (3-9) $19, (6-9) $41 Tierce $1,310 Trio $137

Quartet No winner ($770 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Angel Bouquet, 8 Cider

RACE 7

1st 2 Big Bay ($72-$26)

2nd 1 Viking Moon ($5.10)

3rd 6 La Bella Mia (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 What A Winner

Forecast $34 Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $325 Trio $49 Quartet $1,188

Scratching: 7 Naafer

RACE 8

1st 4 Oscar Wilde ($19-$6)

2nd 11 Atkinson Grimshaw ($11)

3rd 1 Celtillus ($7)

4th 7 Scarborough Fair

Forecast $37

Place forecast (4-11) $14, (1-4) $10, (1-11) $8 Tierce $299 Trio $48 Quartet No winner ($278 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 5 Harlequin Jack, 6 Duke Of Cards

