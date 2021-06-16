Yesterday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 2 Sonny Quinn ($15-$5.10)
2nd 5 The Black Manx ($5.10)
3rd 1 Ownyourfate ($8)
4th 4 Guaquistador Forecast $5 Place forecast (2-5) $3, (1-2) $5, (1-5) $4 Tierce $34 Trio $7 Quartet $172
RACE 2
1st 3 Showtime Baby ($15-$5.10)
2nd 7 Host Of Angels ($29)
3rd 1 Jo Loves ($7)
4th 9 Derecho Forecast $66 Place forecast (3-7) $17, (1-3) $4, (1-7) $24 Tierce $376 Trio $68 Quartet No winner ($1,214 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Al Qaasim ($10-$8)
2nd 3 Jaspero ($8)
3rd 4 Excelsior (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Mhlabeni Forecast $4 Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $22 Trio $5 Quartet $47 Scratchings: 5 Stone Of Destiny, 7 South Sandwich
RACE 4
1st 5 Cianna ($11-$7)
2nd 2 Inbetween Dreams ($8)
3rd 4 Queen Louise ($10)
4th 7 Chai Forecast $7 Place forecast (2-5) $3, (4-5) $7, (2-4) $6 Tierce $26 Trio $14 Quartet $60
RACE 5
1st 1 Marmara Sea ($9-$5.10)
2nd 2 Rock Aloe ($11)
3rd 5 Sailing Lizard ($6)
4th 3 Barberton Silver
Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $6, (1-5) $2.50, (2-5) $12 Tierce $73 Trio $14 Quartet $210
Scratching: 6 Norfolk Pine
RACE 6
1st 3 Elusive Jaid ($30-$6)
2nd 6 Old Glory ($15)
3rd 9 Cinderelabeautiful ($22)
4th 2 Elusive Diva
Forecast $84
Place forecast (3-6) $18, (3-9) $19, (6-9) $41 Tierce $1,310 Trio $137
Quartet No winner ($770 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Angel Bouquet, 8 Cider
RACE 7
1st 2 Big Bay ($72-$26)
2nd 1 Viking Moon ($5.10)
3rd 6 La Bella Mia (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 What A Winner
Forecast $34 Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $325 Trio $49 Quartet $1,188
Scratching: 7 Naafer
RACE 8
1st 4 Oscar Wilde ($19-$6)
2nd 11 Atkinson Grimshaw ($11)
3rd 1 Celtillus ($7)
4th 7 Scarborough Fair
Forecast $37
Place forecast (4-11) $14, (1-4) $10, (1-11) $8 Tierce $299 Trio $48 Quartet No winner ($278 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 5 Harlequin Jack, 6 Duke Of Cards
