Yonekura to ride on Kranji Mile Day

Japanese jockey Satoshi Yonekura has been granted a one-day licence by the Singapore Turf Club to ride at the Kranji Mile meeting on Saturday.

Yonekura, 42, has been booked by trainer Stephen Gray and Japanese connections to ride No Fun No Gain in the $800,000 Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m.

Currently licensed with the National Association Of Racing (NAR), Japan, Yonekura has ridden around 1,500 winners in 25 years of riding, including the Korean Group 3 KNN Cup on Supreme Magic 2016 as a career highlight and many class races on the NAR circuit.

Overseas, he rode with success in Busan, South Korea, during a two-year stint between April 2016 and May 2018. He booted home 90 winners, including seven winners in one day on Dec 31, 2016.

Yonekura goes to scale at 50kg.

Also riding on Saturday are Hong Kong-based Zac Purton, Karis Teetan and Aldo Domeyer.