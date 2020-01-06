You Qian Zhuan collects the cash

Newcomer You Qian Zhuan (No. 9) getting up to beat the hot favourite Brutus in Race 2 at Kranji on Saturday.

An aptly named horse owned by an aptly named stable possessed double-fold positive effects at Kranji on Saturday.

Newcomer You Qian Zhuan, Chinese for "can make money", came from last to win at juicy odds for his winning connections, Collect The Cash Stable.

The Jason Lim-trained three-year-old American-bred gelding received inspired betting late to reward his backers $39 for a win.

Ridden by jockey S John, You Qian Zhuan was beaten for pace, dropping back last of the nine runners in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

The hot favourite Brutus led. He was two lengths in front of Fountain Of Fame and Theodore at the halfway stage.

Then came Wonosobo and and Dragon Ryker. You Qian Zhuan passed one horse but was travelling very wide.

Brutus straightened up two lengths clear from Fountain Of Fame. Pattaya moved up into contention.

John brought You Qian Zhuan up beautifully but still had plenty to catch up.

Brutus was still about two lengths in front with 100m left to run, but You Qian Zhuan kept coming and got up to win by half a length in 1min 06.18sec.

Trainer Lim said he bought the "very striking colt" who did a very good breeze-up in America and the horse worked well leading up to his debut.

"I actually expected a very good run from him. He trialled well on Tuesday and, yeah, I will definitely go back to Florida to find more American breds," said Lim, adding that he is looking forward to a good seasson.

John reckoned his winner was still a bit green and will get better with racing.

"He tried to get a slot but was caught wide. He travelled nicely but was still green. He looked around the straight too much, but he ran on quite good," he said.