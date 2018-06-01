Young Hopeful will go close

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(8) LATERAL'S FLASH has done the best of them so far but stable companion (6) GREEN SEA will have Muzi Yeni on, so is likely to make vast improvement on her debut.

(12) SHEPARD'S DELIGHT could make a winning for Alan Greeff.

(4) ELLE EST NOBLE and (11) SEARCH 'N DESTROY, both nice newcomers, have to be considered.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(4) KOBUS has a chance.

(2) BONAIRE was heavily backed to win on debut and he won but only just. The Jackson colt took a long time to find his best stride. He may be looking for a bit further but can win this.

(3) BORN A BULLY has lacked a finish in his last two starts, so might enjoy the 1,000m.

(1) ADALFIERI improved to win his latest start but this does look a tougher task.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(2) YOUNG HOPEFUL has done well at this track and looks likely to go very close to winning this race.

(4) ZALIKA ran on well in her latest outing and deserves the utmost respect again.

(6) WAHI needs to do more to win this race.

(1) BIKINI MODEL was not disgraced on her local debut and could finish in the money again.

(3) COUNTESS CATABRIA is holding form, so should contest the finish again.

RACE 12 (2,000M)

(9) EVERDENE makes the trip from the Western Cape and can win.

(4) HONEY'S LEGACY ran nicely on her local debut and should be right there again.

(3) KAZURI has held her form and should run well again.

(1) INCOMODATION was a bit disappointing last time out but should prefer being back on turf.

(2) INGABANGABONGA tends to lack a finish but could pay minor money.

RACE 13 (1,800M)

(3) ARABIAN DYNASTY has looked good for trainer Alan Greeff and looked to have lots in hand when winning last start. He could be well ahead of the handicapper and this longer distance should not be a problem.

(7) SEATTLE SWING found his best stride late last time out and should go close.

(5) LEADMAN tired late last time out but might place.

(1) WESTERN WU is unreliable but is capable of an upset.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(8) FLOATING ON WATER makes his local debut.

(9) WINTER TRADE has a winning chance.

(3) LITTLE MO has surprised twice this year and must always be respected.

(5) ICARUS FLIGHT is badly drawn but is not out of it.

(1) MINI LOUSHE has done well on the Polytrack this season and gets to try the turf track.

(4) THE CAT could pop up in the places. The Cat lacks a bit of a finish but could earn some money.