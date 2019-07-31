Young's horse looks Super Smart

Don't be put off by Super Smart's last two unplaced runs.

Trainer KY Young's Australian-bred gelding, who turns four tomorrow, like all Southern Hemisphere-bred three-year-olds, looks set to return to the winning list on Friday night.

Although his 41.2sec for his 600m gallop on the Polytrack at Kranji yesterday morning was not that flashy, Super Smart was still probably the star worker of the morning.

He actually started slow but picked up steam in the straight. Once he saw daylight, he revved up like an energetic boy and enjoyed his gallop so much that jockey Benny Woodworth had a hard time pulling him up.

He carried himself very well when walking back to the stable. He is spot-on for Friday's Class 4 (1) event over the Poly 1,200m.

Super Smart had his reasons for being out of the money at his last two outings.

Last time out in a Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,700m on June 28, he jumped awkwardly inwards and bumped another runner. He then got his head up when being steadied in front early in the race and then commenced to overrace.

That put paid to his chances and he finished ninth behind Mighty Emperor.

The run previous on May 25, he ran in the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m. Although he finished sixth, he was just 41/2 lengths behind star three-year-old Top Knight, who clocked a smart 1min 34sec.

Before those two runs, Super Smart was never out of the first two in five starts. He had two wins and three seconds.

In one of his wins, he beat Lim's Dream, who is touted to be a top-class horse.

The one-month break seems to have freshened the bay gelding up and it is prudent to stay with him on Friday. But, to be safe, monitor his tote for stable confidence.

His main challenger, Winning Hobby, galloped 600m yesterday morning in 39.4sec.

Although his time was a tad faster, the CT Kuah-trained US-bred did not pull up as good as Super Smart. Perhaps that was his nature, loafing his way back after the gallop.

The duo met once - on Feb 1 this year - and Winning Hobby beat Super Smart by 21/4 lengths with a lighter weight.

After that dream debut, Winning Hobby had only two other starts for a second and a third. He has not raced since March 24 and was scratched at his last two assignments with some issues.

However, it looked like there is nothing amiss now with Winning Hobby on his trial win two weeks ago.