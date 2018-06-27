Youngsters strut their stuff

Dixieland Rock (No. 11) beating Hooga Net on his debut race on June 8.

There's always plenty of interest in an event like the Inglis Ready2Race Stakes to be run on Sunday.

Then again, what's not to like when the stars of tomorrow - all gung-ho and geared up - strut their stuff in a race over the 1,200m?

So, who will play schoolyard bully when the two-year-olds meet in the $90,000 contest?

Trackwork in the early morning often throws up the answer and yesterday at Kranji two youngsters caught the eye when they turned in impressive gallops on the training track.

Top of the morning was Burkaan who, on Sunday, will lead the young phenoms out to the main track. He was in fine form, running the 600m in 37.2sec with CC Wong on the reins.

So too, was Dixieland Rock who, while carrying the No. 2 saddlecloth in the big race, will be out to prove he's No.1. He ran the trip in a swift 35.9sec.

In the spirit of the World Cup, let's kick-off with Burkaan.

Prepared for the races by Donna Logan, Burkaan needed two runs and a chockful of trials before he finally saluted.

That was some 10 days ago but, for those who backed him, it was worth the wait.

Burkaan toyed with his rivals - some of them were handy three-year-olds.

Ridden by CC Wong and jumping from a not-too-favourable Gate 8, he went to the lead when they made that sweeping left-hander.

From then on, you could say, he put the race to bed - winning by almost a length, easing up.

That day, Burkaan carried a feathery 49.5kg. He will have to hump 57kg on Sunday. That's a heavy load but it is worth remembering that he carried that same weight when finishing fourth to Drone on April 27.

As for Dixieland Rock, he's got a win from just one start. That was some three weeks ago when he started in a Restricted Maiden sprint over the 1,200m.

That day, he had a horrid run. Shortly after the start he was bumped on the hindquarters and became unbalanced. Then, near the 400m mark, he had to be eased off the heels of another horse.

Indeed, he had just two behind him when they straightened but we saw him at his best when he charged home to take the goodies in a photo-finish.

Trained by HW Tan for Falcon Racing No. 8 Stable, Dixieland Rock is definitely on the improve and he'll have busloads of admirers in Sunday's feature.

Also on Sunday, watch out for a good show from Gold Faith in the Class 4 Non Premier race over the 1,600m.

Ridden by Olivier Placais at trackwork, he clocked a smart 35.6sec for the 600m after a round at a steady canter.

From David Hill's yard, Gold Faith hasn't won in a long while. He posted his last success in September. That after opening his Kranji account with a convincing win over the mile in August.

However, it was just last month when racing in Class 3 company that Gold Faith ran a terrific race to take second behind Yulong Xiong Hu over 1,800m on grass.

Down where he is now, the five-year-old could be the one to beat on Sunday.