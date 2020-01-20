Yusof disqualified for 12 months, fined $20,000

Veteran trainer Mohd Yusof has been disqualified for 12 months for failing to provide proper care and veterinary treatment to his horse Let's Scream Now.

His charge was ultimately euthanised on humane grounds.

Yusof's ban runs until Jan 14 next year.

He was also fined $20,000 and advised of his right of appeal.

Yusof was given a seven-day grace to disperse his remaining three horses.

He pleaded guilty to a charge under the provision of Malayan Racing Association Rule 152(3)(a) which reads:

"No person shall act in a manner which, in the opinion of the Committee or the Local Committee or the Stewards, is or may be prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of horse racing in Singapore and/or Malaysia."

His assistant trainer, Mahadi Taib, was fined $10,000 in that he was negligent in his duty by not disclosing to the stewards the condition of Let's Scream Now.

The horse was on the premises during a stable inspection carried out by the stewards on Jan 3 and Jan 6.

Taib exercised his right of appeal against the decision of the panel of stewards and the penalty imposed on him. The appeal will be heard at a later date.

During the inquiry, evidence was taken from Yusof, Mahadib, Dr Koos VD Berg (head veterinary), Dr Brenda Low (veterinary surgeon) and Scott Kelly (stipendiary steward).