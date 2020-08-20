Yusoff suspended two race days

Apprentice jockey F Yusoff has been suspended for two Singapore race days over his handling of The Iceman in Race 10 at Kranji on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding, in that inside the 400m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, while riding it along with the whip.

His mount was then insufficiently clear of Gold Rush, who had to be checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness and the reduction of scheduled Singapre race meetings in the immediate future.

His suspension will be until Aug 30, which covers two Singapore race days. He was advised of his right of appeal.