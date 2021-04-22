Zac Kasa flexes his muscles

The grey Zac Kasa winning his trial in a swift time at Kranji on Tuesday morning with jockey Marc Lerner astride..

Do not be put off by his "win" record. It is hardly inspiring.

But if you insist, here is the lowdown on Zac Kasa.

He has won four races and amassed more than $600,000 in stakes. On the surface, it is impressive.

But delve deeper and you'll see that Zac Kasa's last win was way back in February 2019.

That day, he beat Be Bee in a 1,200m dash on turf.

Since then, he has been around the mark but naysayers will remind you he has "not been there".

Well, Zac Kasa can roll back the years when he lines up for the Lion City Cup on Saturday.

He served notice of his intentions when he turned in a top-notch trial on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by Frenchman Marc Lerner and jumping from Gate 5 in a field of seven, he quickly settled into his stride behind the pace set by Qiji Acheeva and Mr Showman.

Passing the 600m mark and Lerner peeled him to the outside for clear running room.

It was what Zac Kasa wanted. Spotting daylight, his eyes would have lit up. That done, he went after the leaders, collared them and, without as much as an "excuse me", he muscled his way to the lead.

His work done, Lerner allowed him to relax. The winning margin was half a length and Zac Kasa did the trip in 59.84sec.

I would say, on that showing, he is ripe and ready to take on the likes of Grand Koonta, Top Knight and, maybe, Kharisma for the big share of the $300,000 on offer in the Lion City Cup.

Trained by Mark Walker, Zac Kasa has done rather well in this sprint race, finishing second to Lim's Cruiser in 2018. Last year, he took fourth behind Inferno.

Tuesday's win was his second success at the trials.

Just six weeks ago, he ran a blinder to beat Augustano in a tight finish, clocking 59.41sec for the 1,000m trip.

Also impressive on Tuesday morning was Good Luck Charm.

Trained by Donna Logan and ridden by A'Isisuhairi Kasim, he stopped the clock at 59.57sec.

In that trial, Good Luck Charm did not look like the Class 4 galloper that he is. He was lengths better than that.

Indeed, he made it a one-horse trial right from the get-go.

Jumping cleanly, he raced to the front and was hotly pursued by Tax Free, Super Posh and Atlas.

Never giving an inch, he kept up a brisk gallop and eventually drew away from them to score by 31/4 lengths.

Tax Free, the mount of Saifudin Ismail, did well to hold on to second from the fast-finishing Red Rover.

Indeed, and with Good Luck Charm home and hosed, it was Red Rover who impressed over the concluding stages.

With former jockey-and-trainer Saimee Jumaat on the reins, Red Rover charged home beautifully.

Another good one from Walker's yard, Red Rover put together a hat-trick in the fourth quarter of the 2019 season before the pandemic halted his progress.

He had 10 starts last year but there was little cheer for his connections. Still, he looks to be a horse who has not yet fulfilled his potential. It could pay to keep him on your radar.