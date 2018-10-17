Zac Kasa tuned up for Friday

Zac Kasa (above) looks set for his third win this Friday, judging by his workout at Kranji yesterday morning.

It could very well be a capacity field to face the starter in a very competitive Class 2 sprint on Friday night. And even though it's brimming with talent, it's a race which Zac Kasa will relish.

The two-time winner will be up to the task and has to bring only his trackwork form to the races. And what a good piece of work it was.

Taken out by Michael Rodd for that 600m spin at Kranji yesterday morning, Zac Kasa stopped the clocks at 36.2sec.

Although Zac Kasa has had only eight races, it does seem like he's been here a long time.

Last time out on Oct 7, in a Kranji Stakes B sprint over the 1,100m on the Polytrack, the grey was all the rage and punters sent him off as the $11 top pick.

Always well up, he was shouted the winner midway down the stretch when he locked the leader Yulong Xiongyin in his crosshairs.

Yulong Xiongyin was history soon after. However, he didn't reckon on a roughie messing it up. It happened. Constant Justice, a $197 chance ridden by Glen Boss, charged home and Zac Kasa was consigned to the bin of also-rans.

Well, in fairness, he finished second - but it should have been a win.

All that can be put right on Friday. His work coming into the race has been good and yesterday's hit-out would have topped him up sufficiently.

Also on Friday night, you might want to keep an eye on Nationality in the 1,000m scurry for Class 3 horses.

The four-year-old was full of zip, covering the 600m in 35sec. Daniel Moor did the steering.

Owned by the China Horse Club Stable, Nationality has had only one start - but he sure did catch the eye of many.

That race was run late last month and, coming off a good win in a trial, the Kranji faithful went for him like there weren't any other horses in the race.

Eventually, they backed him down to $11 and, with WH Kok feet planted firmly in the irons, he looked to be doing everything right on debut.

Claiming the lead and guarding it jealously all the way, he was caught close home by two Kranji talents - Silkino and Cousteau - and had to settle for third.

Given that it was his first Kranji race start, the Lee Freedman-trained galloper will certainly improve and, with just a featherweight (52kg) on his back on Friday, we could see him leading his rivals on a merry chase.

Sunday promises to be a huge day for racing fans and in the top race on the card - the Queen Elizabeth II Cup - you might want to consider the chances of Countofmontecristo.

A multiple winner from trainer Michael Clements' yard, the "Count" stretched out nicely over the 600m, covering the distance in 36sec.

Always a contender in the big races, Countofmontecristo - by his lofty standards - has not had a good season. Indeed, his last win was 13 months ago when he won the Jumbo Jet Trophy. Twice, in April, he came close but both times he found one to beat.

And at his last start, with all the big guns firing in the Raffles Cup, he ran a pretty decent race to take fourth.

Clements has been patient with him and, with yesterday's hit-out under his girth, the "Count" should be produced in the parade ring looking tight as a coiled spring.